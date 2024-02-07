"It's just so humbling" - When Dan Ige opened up about presenting children's non-profit $10k on UFC's behalf

Dan Ige once took the initiative to present a $10,000 donation on behalf of the UFC to a non-profit organization focused on children's well-being.

In July 2018, Ige, alongside former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, delivered a $10,000 check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas on behalf of the UFC. This independent American nonprofit offers a nurturing 'home-away-from-home' for families and children undergoing medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

During an interview with KHON2 News that year, '50K' discussed his philanthropic act and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support underprivileged individuals:

"It’s so humbling. Every day, we’re so focused on the prize, the title, the UFC, this and that, all these high accomplishments, but there are sick kids out there. It’s amazing to have places like this, where communities can give back to the underprivileged or the sick, and it’s just so humbling to walk into a place like this and see kids and see their face light up when they say, ‘Oh, UFC fighter,’ they get so happy and they want to face off with you. It’s just so humbling."

The 32-year-old Hawaiian is currently preparing to square off against Andre Fili in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 86. The Fight Night is set to take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ige is determined to bounce back after experiencing a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell in September 2023. This setback halted his two-fight win streak, during which he secured victories over Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr. '50K' is currently encountering difficulties in the octagon, having won only two out of his last six UFC fights.

When Dan Ige recalled his wife hitting 6'3" guy during a club altercation

In a 2020 interview with Fightful Overbooked, Dan Ige mentioned that throughout his MMA career, he has rarely been involved in street fights, except for one instance during his wife Savannah Ige's 21st birthday celebration.

In 2013, '50K' and his family were enjoying themselves at a club in Hawaii. Amidst the revelry, some European men at the venue tried to flirt with his wife and her friends. This behavior offended her father, who made it clear to the men that they needed to show respect and keep their distance from his daughter.

Ige described how the men became increasingly disrespectful, leading to a family altercation involving his family. He remembered witnessing his wife throwing punches during the brawl:

"I remember just grabbing him—body-locking him—and then I see my wife running up, and she threw a huge—she's five-one, and this guy was like six-three—and she just threw an overhand and clocked the guy in the face. That's the only time I've ever had to use my MMA skills, but it was pretty funny. We all ran up the parking garage so we didn't get in trouble with the cops. That's a fun experience."

