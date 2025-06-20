"It's kind of disheartening" - When Jamahal Hill got 100% real on Jon Jones' retirement talk 

Jamahal Hill once shared his thoughts on Jon Jones' comments regarding retirement from MMA. Hill expressed that while he would love the opportunity to fight Jones in the future, he supports Jones' decision if he chooses to retire.

Following his heavyweight title win against Ciryl Gane in March 2023, Jones frequently mentioned the possibility of hanging up the gloves after a fight with consensus greatest UFC heavyweight, Stipe Miocic. During an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn in May the same year, then-UFC light heavyweight champion Hill gave his thoughts about his compatriot's retirement talks:

"For me, it's kind of disheartening because that's a challenge I want. But if that's what he wants for his life and his legacy and things like that, and that's where he feels like he wants to put the end to it, that's all the more respect to him. I'm not going to ask for nothing more. He's given a lot. He's given us some great fights, some great performances, some great lessons on both sides of the coin to learn from."

He added:

"I remember seeing Jon Jones in there, elbow red from being in an armbar from Vitor [Belfort], and then in the same fight broke his toe. Come on, bro. Respect what people put on the line and lay out there for you. If he decides, 'All right, I've given all I can,' hat's off to you and ride off. Enjoy whatever you do after that."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (8:35):

When Jon Jones gave prediction for Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 311

Jamahal Hill was scheduled to face Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 in January. Ahead of the fight, Jon Jones previewed the matchup and shared his prediction.

In an interview with The Schmo, Jones said:

"I think Jamahal Hill will win. Jiri has really unorthodox striking, but Jamahal seems like the more technical, more clean striker, and I'm a big fan of basic techniques. And Jamahal has a really strong, basic, clean kickboxing style."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (2:51):

At UFC 311, Hill suffered a TKO loss to Prochazka, marking the first consecutive loss of his career. Currently, 'Sweet Dreams' is scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku on June 21.

