"It's a lie from Satan" - When Bryce Mitchell sounded off on Michael Bisping for backing the theory of evolution

Bryce Mitchell once expressed his disapproval of Michael Bisping's support for the theory of evolution. The UFC featherweight fighter has garnered a reputation as one of the MMA community's most vocal proponents of conspiracy theories.

'Thug Nasty' made an appearance on the Believe You Me Podcast last September, hosted by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith.

Mitchell eagerly shared his outlandish conspiracy theories with anyone who would lend an ear. In the midst of the podcast conversation covering a wide range of topics, the 29-year-old Arkansas native directed a query to 'The Count' regarding the intricacies of human evolution:

"Oh, here’s where I wanted to go with this, Bisping. Here’s where I want to go with this. And you don’t have to elaborate or anything. Do you believe that we evolved from monkeys?"

As soon as Bisping acknowledged his belief in human evolution from monkeys, Mitchell erupted, completely losing his cool as he shouted:

"Bullsh*t! That's bullsh*t. It’s bullsh*t; it’s a lie from Satan! It’s a lie from Satan, brother! You have been tricked. You have been deceived. We are not coming from monkeys. We are the apex predators."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

Mitchell is currently recuperating from a chilling knockout defeat to Josh Emmett at UFC 296 last December. The forceful impact of Emmett's powerful right hand left 'Thug Nasty' sprawled on the canvas for several moments, even experiencing convulsions at one point.

Which other conspiracy theories does Bryce Mitchell subscribe to?

Bryce Mitchell has continuously embraced and actively participated in a myriad of conspiracy theories, distinguishing himself as a unique personality.

Among the plethora of theories, 'Thug Nasty' associates himself with one of the most controversial ones: the flat-earth theory. Additionally, he is involved in a film titled 'Level With Me,' which delves into this subject.

Mitchell has also asserted that the 9/11 terror attacks, carried out by al-Qaeda, were actually orchestrated by elements within the United States government. Furthermore, he holds the belief that the government played a role in the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas in May 2022. 'Thug Nasty' has also claimed that the U.S. government deliberately engineered COVID-19 as a tactic to regulate firearms.