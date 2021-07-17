"It's a possibility" - Leon Edwards speaks about a potential fight with Conor McGregor but claims 'he's too big' for the Irishman

Leon Edwards is one of the best fighters in the welterweight division, and after his win over Nate Diaz, he's very close to a title shot. However, he teased his fans as he talked about a fight against Conor McGregor.

He appeared in an interview with James English for his YouTube channel, 'Anything goes with James English.' When English asked him about a potential fight against Conor McGregor, Edwards responded by saying:

"It's a possibility. I'll be too big for him. I'm like a natural welterweight, I don't think Conor's fought like a natural welterweight. Every time he fought at welterweight, it's been like a lightweight going up or he's never been like a welterweight. Yeah it is a possibility."

James English then talked about McGregor calling out Kamaru Usman and his claim to win UFC championships in three different weight classes. If Edwards does win the title, then a fight between Edwards and McGregor becomes a real possibility.

"We got the same manager as well. We got the same management team so that will be easy to get made but yeah I don't think that will be wise," Edwards added.

Leon Edwards and his epic fight against Nate Diaz

The British fighter was involved in one of the year's best fights as he took on MMA legend Nate Diaz at UFC 263. The bout went the distance and had the crowd jumping from start to finish.

Edwards started strong and dominated Diaz in the first two rounds. However, 'The Stockton Slugger' is known to be a slow starter, and he grew into the fight as time went on. By the fourth frame, Edwards was up by three rounds and had looked great in the fight.

Nate Diaz coulda put Leon Edwards away in the 5th but accidentally hit the taunt button 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eUE6MWoKeB — McLovinThaGoat 🐐 (@Mclovinlucas) June 13, 2021

However, Diaz finally picked up on Edwards' timing and started landing shots of his own. In the final round, Nate Diaz rocked Leon Edwards with a left cross that turned the arena upside down. Instead of going in for the finish, Diaz mocked and laughed at 'Rocky.'

In the end, he couldn't find the finish, and Leon Edwards survived for the remaining minute to score an impressive victory over one of the biggest superstars in the sport.

