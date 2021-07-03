Leon Edwards gives props to Nate Diaz for hurting him in their fight and laughs at being Stockton Slapped

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards appreciated his most recent opponent, Nate Diaz, for the way he rocked 'Rocky' in the final moments of their fight at UFC 263. Leon Edwards appeared in an interview with Teddy Atlas and spoke at length about the fight and how Nate Diaz needs more credit than he is being given for his performance.

Of course, the credits first went to Leon Edwards for going the distance of five rounds and dominating a veteran of the sport in Nate Diaz.

The moment that made the fight a roller coaster of emotions was when Nate Diaz rocked Leon Edwards towards the end of round five. He dished out one of his infamous Stockton slaps and quickly followed up with a straight left that landed on its target with considerable force.

Teddy Atlas described the formidable strike as "one you don't see," an explanation with which Leon Edwards agreed. Teddy Atlas further explained that the way Nate Diaz set up that strike was brilliant. It was the kind of strike that knocks people out. Stating his views about the same immediately after Teddy Atlas claimed Nate Diaz deserves more credit for that play, Leon Edwards said,

"A hundred percent. It was a great shot, you know. It was a shot you don't see, [a shot] that hurts you, you know. I didn't see him [Nate Diaz] coming. He was throwing that same combination a few times before he landed it."

Edwards stated that he and his team noted that he switched off towards the end of the fight. 'Rocky' admitted that to avoid such scenarios in the future, he needs to remain active until the bell goes off.

Leon Edwards reveals what was going on in his mind when Nate Diaz tagged him in round five

Talking about what went on in his mind when Nate Diaz tagged him, Leon Edwards said,

"When he first tagged me in the head with the shot, I felt the first shock, you know but after it's kind of like a flash. I kind of got back to my whips. Obviously, he ws trying to charge forward, trying to finish the fight. I was in-and-out, dodging the punches."

"All I was thinking was, 'Just don't shoot', you know, because once I shoot, he's gonna start trying to wrap the neck up, looking to choke you, like he did when he fought Conor McGregor."

