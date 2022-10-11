“It’s about time” - Tiffany Teo believes Anissa Meksen deserves a shot at ONE Championship gold

Tiffany Teo knows that Anissa Meksen is among the greatest strikers of her generation and that the striking superstar should already be fighting for a world title in ONE Championship.

Meksen is scheduled to compete in a mixed-rules bout against Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 6 on January 13 at Impact Arena in Bangkok. However, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared that he’s looking forward to seeing ‘C18’ challenge for a world title after that match.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tiffany Teo said that it’s high time for the French-Algerian fighter to challenge for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles:

“I think it’s about time. Even before she joined ONE, she has beaten a lot of big names in the kickboxing scene and she was a GLORY kickboxing champ, so I’m sure she deserves that shot.”

Meksen is a seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, having held the gold in WBC Muay Thai, GLORY Kickboxing, and WAKO. ‘C18’ has also been dominant since joining the ONE Championship roster in 2021 going on a 3-0 run.

Cristina Morales, Marie Ruumet, and most recently, Dangkongfah Banchamek, have fallen to the 34-year-old generational talent. Meksen, given her status in the sport, has been demanding a world title shot in ONE Championship for some months now and she could very well get it.

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Rodrigues is set to return this December for a unification match against interim world champion Janet Todd in Manila.

Todd, meanwhile, is also the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and that piece of gold could be on the line in a potential fight that involves Meksen in the near future.

Tiffany Teo on Stamp’s win over Jihin Radzuan

Tiffany Teo seems to have an eye on the overall landscape of ONE Championship and one fighter she’s been watching is Stamp Fairtex.

The former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion transitioned well into MMA, having won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship. Stamp’s latest match saw her dominate Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2, a performance that earned Teo’s appreciation.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tiffany Teo said:

“Initially, I thought Jihin would win. I expected Jihin to just take her down and control her on the ground or just do damage on the ground… So I was surprised with how good Stamp’s takedown defense was and Jihin had trouble taking her down so Stamp was able to implement her game plan."

