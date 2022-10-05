“She could be a two-sport world champion” - Chatri Sityodtong excited to see Anissa Meksen compete for a world title

Anissa Meksen is one of the most highly skilled fighters on ONE Championship's roster. The French-Algerian striker has collected numerous world titles across the globe in her illustrious career. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees huge potential in her dangerous skillset.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Sityodtong explained that it's possible that 'C18' could even become a two-sport world titleholder in ONE Championship.

Regarding Meksen getting her shot at a world title, he said:

"Yeah, I think so. So obviously we have Janet Todd versus Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] for the Muay Thai world title, but I would love to see Anissa’s next fight after Stamp and I’d like to see her fight either for the Muay Thai world title or the kickboxing world title. Or eventually next year, who knows, I think she could be a two-sport world champion, right?"

Watch Sityodtong's interview below:

The dangerous 'C18' Anissa Meksen has been unstoppable in her ONE Championship run and has been calling out for a shot at the kickboxing world champion Janet Todd for some time. However, 'JT' picked up an interim world title in Muay Thai rather than defend her throne against Meksen.

Meanwhile, Meksen has a fight booked against combat sports superstar Stamp Fairtex. She will meet the young phenom in a special-rules superfight at ONE on Prime Video 6 on January 13.

Anissa Meksen's pedigree in combats sports

Anissa Meksen may not have captured gold in ONE Championship yet, but she has collected numerous world titles in nearly every organization she has competed in. Since making her professional debut in 2008, Meksen has earned over 100 career victories between Muay Thai and Kickboxing.

In kickboxing, she has earned world titles in GLORY Kickboxing, WAKO, Kunlun, and Enfusion, among others. In Muay Thai, she has earned prestigious world titles in Venum Muay Thai, WBC World Muay Thai, and World Professional Muaythai Federation. Meksen has even earned a French national title in boxing.

Anissa Meksen must first face Stamp Fairtex before she can meet world champion Janet Todd. In an interview at a ONE Championship virtual media day in April, Meksen laid out her plans:

“I am here for the belt so this fight will be good for me. And after that, a title shot against Janet Todd. You know, I'm an 18-time world champion, I deserve the title.”

put on a Muay Thai MASTERCLASS against Dangkongfah Banchamek!



@AnissaMeksen #ONEonPrimeVideo2 #ONEChampionship

Watch live on @primevideo amazon.com/one2

Watch live watch.onefc.com Anissa Meksenput on a Muay Thai MASTERCLASS against Dangkongfah Banchamek!Watch live on @primevideoWatch live Anissa Meksen 🇫🇷🇩🇿 put on a Muay Thai MASTERCLASS against Dangkongfah Banchamek!@AnissaMeksen #ONEonPrimeVideo2 #ONEChampionship🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch live on @primevideo 👉 amazon.com/one2🌍 Watch live 👉 watch.onefc.com https://t.co/cjlFv9yAP1

