"It will be easier for him to set traps!" - Daniel Cormier reveals which fighter the smaller octagon at UFC 259 will favour in the main event

Daniel Cormier has an interesting take on the main event of UFC 259, where Israel Adesanya will take on a new venture in his MMA career this Saturday. The middleweight champion will move up to the light heavyweight division to challenge champion, Jan Blachowicz, at the UFC Apex arena.

The UFC's Apex arena served as a life-saver when the promotion searched for ways and means to conduct its events in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. However, there is a unique attribute of the UFC Apex Arena that sets it apart from other MMA arenas. The octagon size of the UFC Apex is smaller compared to the standard size.

While the regular octagon is 30-feet wide, the octagon over at UFC Apex is only 25-feet wide. And that, according to Daniel Cormier, could be a game-changer.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has been a part of the UFC's commentating team for quite some time now and will be o commentary duties at UFC 259.

He was asked in the media day press conference whether the difference in the octagon size will affect the Adesanya-Blachowicz fight. Daniel Cormier noted that the smaller Octagon could prove quite advantageous for Jan Blachowicz. DC said,

"I do think [the smaller octagon] will favour Jan. It will be easier for him to set traps. There won't be as much space for Izzy to operate in. For Adesanya; even though he has proven to be extremely tough, right, we saw him go through the fifth round with Gastelum when he was beat up a little bit, we saw him deal with Robert Whittaker in the fashion that he did where he stood in there, he [also] stood in there with Paulo Costa, but there was space if he needed it; in this Octagon tomorrow night, he will be forced to stand with Jan in much closer vicinity than he probably needs to, or wants to."

Does Daniel Cormier's analysis hold true for Israel Adesanya's fighting style?

Israel Adesanya is one of the most unique and unpredictable fighters to grace the Octagon. His kickboxing skills have borne the test of time as he holds vast experience in the field across promotions and combat sports.

As a middleweight, he has beaten every single opponent that he has faced, no matter how much their styles vary. His evasive and erratic movements make it difficult to hit Adesanya.

His takedown defense, too, has been exemplary, to say the least. Israel Adesanya holds a takedown defense percentage of 86.5%, which is the second highest takedown defense rate in the history of the UFC's Middleweight division.

Nevertheless, as Daniel Cormier noted, Israel Adesanya will meet a whole new challenge in the light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. The sheer difference in frame, power, and weight could very well work in favour of Jan.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier's analysis? Let us know in the comments section!