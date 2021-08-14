"Izzy beat the s**t out of you" - Michael Bisping blasts Paulo Costa for making 'excuses' after losing to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253

Former UFC champion-turned-analyst Michael Bisping has lashed out at Paulo Costa following the Brazilian middleweight's excuses for losing a title shot fight against Israel Adesanya.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping stated that:

"Paulo Costa gave his first interview since losing his bid for the middleweight title. In it, Costa explained the story behind drinking the wine the night before his fight. I never liked that story- Or that excuse. Let's call it for what it is. Izzy beat the s*** out of you. I don't care how much wine you had... You didn't do anything. You stood there and let Izzy piece you up."

Paulo Costa has stated that after making weight for the fight, he began to suffer from muscle cramps, which stopped him from falling asleep. In an effort to combat this, the Brazilian drank a bottle of wine. However, he was still supposedly feeling the effects of the alcohol when he awoke and made his way to the octagon.

During Michael Bisping's career as a UFC fighter, he earned a reputation for having one of the most blood-and-gut attitudes to competing in the octagon, fighting until he was physically unable to continue and never giving excuses should he lose.

Thus, it is unsurprising that he did not react particularly well to Costa's comments.

Michael Bisping shares a similar story to Paulo Costa's

Proving he was no hypocrite, Michael Bisping went on to recount a story of his own, similar to that of Paulo Costa's incident. He narrated:

"I'll tell you something. When I fought Vitor Belfort and got headkicked, and I lost my eye- And I've never said this because it's my decision, I had a few beers the night before. I was sitting at the f***ing counter, I couldn't sleep either. Exactly the same situation. Main event, it's a big fight, couldn't sleep. I thought a couple of beers, no big deal... I didn't start saying: 'guys I was drunk!'"

Paulo Costa will next face off against Marvin Vettori in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card currently scheduled for October. A solid win here will put him back into title contention and maybe see him back in the good books of Michael Bisping.

Check out Michael Bisping's podcast episode below:

