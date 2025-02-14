"Izzy, give her a $1000 bucks" - When former UFC champ slammed Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell, for suing him for half his wealth

Former UFC bantamweight champion has slammed Israel Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell who sued 'The Last Stylebender' for half his wealth in the past years.

Adesanya encountered difficulties outside the octagon in 2023 after Powdrell, his ex-girlfriend, allegedly filed a lawsuit against him for half of his fortune.

According to reports, Powdrell claimed half of 'The Last Stylebender's' assets because she felt she deserved them for helping Adesanya grow as an athlete over their years of dating. The two dated between 2019 and 2020 as per reports.

In a video posted on Sean O'Malley's YouTube channel in April 2023, 'Suga' addressed the problems Adesanya faced post-breakup. About that, he said:

“Izzy’s ex-girlfriend want half of his sh*t. I don’t know how the relationship was ever because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend or anything but to want half of his sh*t to want half of what he has gone out there and done is absolutely ridiculous."

O'Malley took a dig at Powdrell for allegedly wanting half of the Nigerian-born Kiwi's assets and added:

"Be happy. Izzy give her a $1000 bucks and she will be alright... Dude girls you can be in love. But the second something happens them bit**es go crazy.”

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments about Charlotte Powdrell below (0:10):

Who is Charlotte Powdrell?

According to Charlotte Powdrell's Instagram profile, she is a professional real estate licensee and a native of New Zealand. She has experience as a nurse as well. During their relationship, Israel Adesanya didn't share much on social media.

However, Adesanya did not hold back when the situation after the breakup grew nasty. Among the many messages and anecdotes that followed the breakup, Adesanya reshared an old interview, where the 35-year-old was asked how he would respond to those who were critical of him and those who came his way. He responded by saying:

"They stay waiting, like, 'Oooh what can we get from him?' Look, I don't mind being used, I just don't want to be misused or abused. Cause if you can't be used, then you're useless. So if someone wants to come through and make some work then bring something to the table that's substantial and we can work. No free rides over here."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

