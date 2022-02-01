Jack Hermansson reveals how he approached his wrestling match with Khamzat Chimaev

Jack Hermansson squared off against Khamzat Chimaev in a freestyle wrestling match last November.

During a recent interview with LowKick MMA, Hermansson revealed how he approached the contest with 'Borz'. 'The Joker' said:

"We're competitors as you say. Obviously it's not as important for me as an MMA fight. But I hate to lose. Even if it was supposed to be a fun thing, it's always, you know, competition is competition. So, I definitely approached it in a serious manner."

Jack Hermansson also said that Chimaev is an extremely good wrestler and ridiculously strong for a welterweight. The Swedish-born Norwegian added that he has been training with Chimaev and has experienced the serious power the Chechen-born Swede possesses in his punches.

Considering Chimaev's ability and strength, Hermansson believes the No.11-ranked welterweight star would even fare well in the light heavyweight division. 'The Joker' revealed he would love to go up against Chimaev again in a wrestling rematch.

"For now I'd love to have a rematch in grappling, in submission wrestling, which I feel like, that's my area, you know. He's a freestyle wrestler and I see myself as grappling, submission wrestling, that's my best skill. I would love to have a rematch in that and when it comes to MMA, I definitely think there's a possibility we're going to fight but I don't think that's the fight to do at the moment."

Watch Jack Hermansson's full conversation with LowKick MMA in the video below:

Jack Hermansson set to headline UFC Vegas 47 against Sean Strickland

While Jack Hermansson would love to pursue a fight with Khamzat Chimaev in the future, he currently has his sights set on the No.7-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland.

The two fighters will clash in a middleweight showdown in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 this weekend. Hermansson, who is ranked No.6 in the division, will be heading into the bout off the back of a unanimous decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan, which came in May 2021. He is currently 9-4 in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is on a five-fight winning streak in the promotion. His latest win came over Uriah Hall in a five-round main event. He won the UFC Vegas 33 headliner last July via unanimous decision.

The fight will be a huge test for both fighters, who are looking to climb up the middleweight rankings towards a title shot.

