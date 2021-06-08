Jake Paul blasts netizens for being 'know-it-all' critics of celebrity boxing 

Jake Paul has called out fans who have been criticizing the recent trend of celebrity boxing and complaining about how it's ruining the essence of the sport.

'The Problem Child' slammed the "Twitter boxing critics" as he called them in a tweet earlier today.

"I think it's funny how y'all twitter boxing critics have never been in a boxing gym a day in your life yet know everything about boxing. Only people that should be allowed to talk about the sport are the ones who have been in the ring," Jake Paul wrote.

I think it’s funny how y’all twitter boxing critics have never been in a boxing gym a day in your life yet know everything about boxing😩🤣



only people that should be allowed to talk about the sport are ones who have been in the ring — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 8, 2021

Jake Paul's tweet comes a day after his older brother Logan went the distance with Floyd Mayweather in their eight-round exhibition match.

The bout took place as a main event of the June 6 Showtime pay-per-view that went down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

It's somewhat ironic for Jake Paul to have made this statement, given how he himself had never stepped inside the boxing ring until August 2018 when he faced fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji in an amateur match.

In the build-up to that fight, Jake Paul surely said enough about the sport.

Moreover, both Jake and his brother Logan have built their social media careers by making videos online, often on subjects they have little to no expertise in.

Jake Paul fight set to be a massive payday for Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul is officially set to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match.

The bout will take place on August 28 under the Showtime banner, as per the poster shared by 'The Chosen One' on his social media. Venue is TBA.

Despite a significant section of the fanbase complaining about YouTubers and social media stars crossing over into boxing, one thing cannot be denied.

These celebrities, especially the Paul brothers, have brought the attention of media and fans back to boxing in a massive way, raking in millions through pay-per-view buys and advertisements.

More people are taking an interest in boxing than they have in recent years.

Taking the fight with Jake Paul has ensured a similar payday for Tyron Woodley as well, according to his manager Malki Kawa of First Round Management.

"He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already, but add on all the other extra stuff, it's a really nice payday," Malki Kawa said.

