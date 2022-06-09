Jake Paul challenged by Dillon Danis to make him submit, offers reward to fans if it happens - "I’ll give everyone who likes this 10k each."

Jake Paul continues to tease a move from boxing into other areas of combat sports, and Dillon Danis is ready to step in and fight him if the opportunity arises.

Paul and Danis have been antagonizing each other over a possible fight for years. Paul's interest stemmed from Danis' position as Conor McGregor's jiu jitsu coach. He figured if he beat Danis in a boxing bout, it might draw McGregor into a much bigger fight.

Unfortunately, Danis has been unable to compete for the past two years after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his knee. Jake Paul moved on and has since said he's no longer interested in the match up.

That doesn't mean Danis has given up on the fight. Recently, Paul posted a photo from his high school wrestling days with the caption:

"I just been boxing for fun, who should I submit?"

Danis replied:

"if you tap me i’ll give everyone who likes this 10k each."

The tweet from Danis has received over 81,000 likes. If Paul tapped Dillion Danis, he'd be on the hook for $810 million dollars worth of payouts.

Danis has good reason to be confident in his abilities. In 2015 he was a top prospect in jiu jitsu competition and the chances of Jake Paul tapping him out even in an MMA bout with striking are slim. The only thing slimmer would be Paul agreeing to face Danis in a grappling match.

Asian Persuasion MMA @APMMA_net Dillon Danis has had a successful seven hour operation on his knee this weekend. Dillon Danis has had a successful seven hour operation on his knee this weekend. https://t.co/CW2ol3OBQR

Eddie Hearn claims Jake Paul's next opponent will be Tommy Fury

Paul is set to return to the boxing ring on August 13. At this point his opponent is unconfirmed, but according to Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, 'The Problem Child' is in talks to fight Tyson Fury's little brother Tommy Fury, a professional boxer with an 8-0 record.

During an interview with TalkSPORT, Hearn said:

“I don’t represent them, but I hear that fight [Paul vs Fury] is happening August 13, so you might see it. Both are very limited, but as long as it’s a competitive fight, it doesn’t really matter. Jake Paul is a strange one, but I like what he’s doing for boxing. I did Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor with him and it was great fun, it was a big success. He’s putting the work in and he’s not terrible. But it’ll be a pleasant day when someone chins him.”

Paul and Fury were originally set to fight in December 2021 before an injury forced Fury out of the fight. With few decent options left for August 13, it looks like Paul may settle on Tommy Fury so he can finally claim to have beaten an actual pro boxer.

