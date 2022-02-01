Jake Paul explains why he made diss track against Dana White - "I'm trying to spark a revolution"

Jake Paul has explained the thought process and "revolution" behind the diss track he made about Dana White.

Over the last few months it has become abundantly clear that Paul and White aren't big fans of one another. The UFC president has accused the YouTube star of being on PEDs for his fights, while 'The Problem Child' has called the UFC's main man out for the poor state of fighter pay.

Some believe it's all for show. Others are of the opinion that this feud could lead to some genuine change for those on the UFC roster who may not be earning as much money as they should be. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul clarified why he decided to go down the route of a diss track.

He said:

“First and foremost, it’s needed. People seem to forget that Dana White started harassing me and talking about me before I started going at him, saying my fights are fixed, or I’m not fighting people in my weight class, and basically criticising me by saying I’m not a real fighter. That’s really where the drama started in one of his post-fight press conferences. From that moment on the feud has just gotten bigger and bigger and I’ve gotten increasingly more involved in the fight game, and increasingly more passionate about fighter pay."

The social media star added:

"I said it a while ago, like yo, there needs to be a fighter’s union. There’s a saying, coup d'etat, I believe it’s a French saying, it’s basically an overthrow of the government or the authoritative figures. I’m starting to spark the coup d’etat.”

Watch Jake Paul's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Will Jake Paul fight in MMA?

There's been some talk of Jake Paul potentially trying his hand at mixed martial arts. This has led many to believe the UFC could end up offering him a fight as part of the ongoing war between Paul and Dana White.

Even though "The Problem Child" has posted videos of him throwing leg kicks, there's no indication that he's going to steer away from his boxing career just yet. The PFL has indicated that they could be interested in giving him a chance, likely to cash in on his marketability.

Also Read Article Continues below

For the time being, all eyes are on who his next opponent will be inside the squared circle.

Edited by C. Naik