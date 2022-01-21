Dana White says he is done talking about Jake Paul 

Dana White wants to stop talking about Jake Paul since he doesn't expect to promote any of the 25-year-old's fights in the future.

The UFC president previously went back and forth with Paul, accusing the YouTube star of using PEDs. Meanwhile, Paul claimed that White indulged in cocaine.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Dana White said he wasn't satisfied with Jake Paul's rebuttal to his drug-test challenge. He also made sure to take a shot at Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian:

"He [Jake Paul] keeps talking about me with the cocaine thing. I said, 'Let's do drug tests. You can drug test me for the next 10 years with cocaine. And for the next two years I can test you for performance-enhancing drugs.' And he never really responded. He said, 'How about you test all your fighters?' The warlock [Nakisa Bidarian] should've told him we test all our fighters. We do test all our fighters."

White then admitted that he didn't want to keep talking about Paul since he didn't expect the Cleveland native to fight under his banner in the future. When asked about the prospect of Paul ever fighting in the world's premier MMA promotion, the UFC president said:

"I don't know. I don't think that would ever happen. But I never say never anymore. I didn't think Floyd and Conor would ever [fight]. Or I would end up doing any of my guys vs. Floyd because that doesn't make any sense. But it happened."

Check out Dana White's appearance on the Full Send Podcast below:

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson think Jake Paul would be thrown to the wolves if he signed with the UFC

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson don't think Jake Paul will have a soft landing if he signs with the UFC. Due to the nature of his feud with Dana White, 'The Problem Child' would immediately come up against a high-level opponent.

During an episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson suggested that Bellator or the PFL would be a better option for Paul:

"He's [Jake Paul] tagged Bellator and PFL because he understands he's not going to go to the UFC. My personal opinion is that he's not going to go to the UFC. UFC is going to, they're going to throw him to the wolves right off the bat if he signs a contract with them."

McCarthy chimed in and said he wouldn't be surprised if White gave fighters an incentive to hurt Paul. He added that Kelvin Gastelum would be the ideal opponent for the YouTube star since he can fight at 190 lbs and isn't one of the larger middleweights.

Check out the entire episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Paul is 5-0 in his professional boxing career. He has KO wins over former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren in the boxing ring. However, the 25-year-old is searching for his next opponent.

