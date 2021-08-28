Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives to watch the upcoming cruiserweight boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley legally.

After months of back-and-forth on social media that started when Jake Paul faced and won against Tyron Woodley's friend and former teammate Ben Askren in a boxing match, the two will meet in an eight-round boxing match on this Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The co-main event of the night will feature unified women's featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano against Yamileth Mercado with the WBA, WBC, and IBO belts on the line.

Find out about the timings and full card of the pay-per-view event here.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley - Where to watch?

Following are the streaming details for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view card in the United States, the UK and Ireland, and India.

USA

The US audience will be able to stream the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight exclusively on Showtime PPV. The pay-per-view is priced at $59.99 and can be streamed on Showtime app and website on all supported devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, XBox, and Android TV.

UK and Ireland

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight card will be available for streaming in the UK and Ireland exclusively on BT Sport Box Office as a pay-per-view event. The PPV costs £16.95 in the UK and €29.99 in Ireland.

The PPV can be purchased through the BT Player on BT Sport’s website or their app, which will then be shown on channel 494 for those who would watch it on television. Viewers from Ireland will be able to purchase BT Sport Box Office via Sky TV.

As per BT Sport's website, Virgin TV customers in the UK can access the PPV via remote control by pressing 'On Demand' and then 'Live Events'. EE, Three and O2 customers watching online or via the app can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.

The show can also be purchased and then live streamed on mobile devices with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android.

If anyone from UK or Ireland misses the live telecast, repeats will start at 10 am BST on Monday, August 30 until 6 pm BST on Friday, September 3.

India

India is one of several locations outside of the US where the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight will be available for streaming on FITE TV app and website. The pay-per-view price for the full card on FITE TV is $14.99. The purchase comes with access to free and unlimited replays till September 4, 2021.

Viewers from Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, Middle East, Africa, and European Union (except Ireland) will also be able to stream the full card on FITE TV.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by aditya.rangarajan