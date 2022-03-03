"It was nasty, he was out cold "- Jamahal Hill talks head kicking guys in a gruesome street fight

During his sit-down with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, Jamahal Hill shared a brutal but somewhat hilarious story of the time he was involved in a street fight.

The No.10-ranked UFC light heavyweight managed to put Johnny Walker away in spectacular fashion in his last outing. His one-punch finish of the Brazilian went viral and gained Hill a lot of attention.

On the most recent episode of the popular Believe You Me podcast, 'Sweet Dreams' spoke about a time when he helped his friend and cousin in a street fight, saying:

"I head-kicked this dude. I kneed him in the sternum and when he stepped back, I stepped back and head-kicked him... His head melted by his ankles, he was out. It was nasty, he was out cold."

The 205er continued his story, sharing how he protected those around him who were outnumbered.

"I hear my cousin yelling for me, so I run over and there's like three dudes kicking on him. The first dude, his chin was like lit up in the moon. Knocked him out cold... One of them is walking past me and he's talking s*** the other way... So I hit him. He dips his head down, as soon as he dipped his head down I just head kicked him," said Hill.

Jamahal Hill is, of course, known for his knockout abilities and has shown this multiple times throughout his MMA career.

Watch the 30-year-old's streetfighting past in this 12-minute clip below:

Jamahal Hill's rise up the UFC rankings

After earning a decision win over Darko Stosic in his first appearance for the UFC, Hill has been bulldozing through the 205lb division ever since.

Excluding his gruesome loss to Paul Craig, the surging light heavyweight has managed to knockout three top contenders in the weight class.

Back-to-back first-round knockout wins against Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker have put the American's name on the map.

Jamahal Hill expects to have a fight scheduled soon, and it looks like he could face Volkan Oezdemir upon his octagon return.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH 🏿 twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi… Volkan Oezdemir @volkan_oezdemir 🏻 twitter.com/JamahalH/statu… Don’t fly too high, the fall will be harsh. You’re about to enter top 10. Welcome 🤫 Don’t fly too high, the fall will be harsh. You’re about to enter top 10. Welcome 🤫👊🏻 twitter.com/JamahalH/statu… An your about to exit, contract on the way!!! Night night An your about to exit, contract on the way!!! Night night 😴✌🏿 twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi…

Oezdemir is currently ranked No.8 in the UFC light heavyweight division. A win for Hill over the Swiss star could see 'Sweet Dreams' continue his march up the rankings.

