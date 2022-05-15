He took something that belonged to me - Jan Blachowicz hopes to rematch Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz remains confident about reclaiming the light heavyweight throne after dropping the belt to Glover Teixeira last October.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Polish fighter reiterated his desire to re-capture the 205-pound gold, exclaiming that the Brazilian veteran picked up something that did not belong to him. Here's what Blachowicz said:

"I like [the] fight against Glover. It will be something I really [want to do]. It's only one rematch I want to do, you know, because he [took] my belt. He took something [that] belonged to me. I want this belt back and I want that belt back from his hand."

Watch Jan Blachowicz's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

Jan Blachowicz lost the light heavyweight strap to Glover Teixeira via second-round submission in his second title defense. The 39-year-old captured the vacant gold with a stunning TKO against Dominick Reyes back in September 2020.

Jan Blachowicz's fight against Aleksandar Rakic will be key to his title aspirations

Blachowicz looks primed to make another run at the prestigious UFC light heavyweight title. Ranked No.1 in the divisional rankings, the Polish fighter has the opportunity to make a strong return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 54 later today and has the chance to possibly earn a rematch against the reigning 205-pound king.

However, the former champion has a tough roadblock ahead of him as he takes on No.3-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic in the main event. The Austrian fighter boasts an impressive resume, with just one defeat in his last 15 bouts.

Rakic is riding a two-fight win streak in the promotion and will look to stretch his form to three-straight when he takes on Blachowicz.

Both fighters will have the opportunity to make their case for the next title shot, but only one of them can succeed. It is also crucial that both men aim for a statement win to avoid losing the title opportunity to rising contender Magomed Ankalaev.

With only one blemish on his record, the Dagestani has looked impressive throughout his MMA career. Ankalaev is now set to take on Anthony Smith on July 30.

Edited by Harvey Leonard