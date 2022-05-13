UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic - May 14, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic. The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place this Saturday, May 14, and it has a series of exciting matchups bound to intrigue the fight fans.

At the top of the fight card, former champion and No.1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz will go up against No.3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight showdown. The outcome of this bout will likely have an impact on the title picture of a division currently ruled by Glover Teixeira.

Another explosive light heavyweight showdown will take the co-main event spot as Ion Cutelaba faces No.13-ranked contender Ryan Spann.

Also on the card, No.1-ranked women's flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian will take on No.8-ranked strawweight Amanda Ribas, who is returning to the 125lbs division.

The main card of the UFC Fight Night is scheduled to get underway at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action.

See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic below.

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz (28-9) will make his octagon return after dropping the UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira last October. The former champion will enter the bout as a slight underdog as he looks to secure a rematch with the reigning champion.

Aleksandar Rakic

Aleksandar Rakic (14-2) was on a perfect 12-fight win streak before his controversial split-decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir in December 2019. The 30-year-old rebounded from that defeat by scoring unanimous decision wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Ryan Spann

Ryan Spann (19-7) will be looking to bounce back from his loss to Anthony Smith last September in the co-main event opposite Cutelaba. 'Superman' is 1-2 in his last three UFC outings.

Ion Cutelaba

Ion Cutelaba (16-6) will look to earn his first back-to-back wins in the promotion since 2018. His most recent victory in the octagon came over Devin Clark via unanimous decision last September.

Davey Grant

Davey Grant (13-6) has the opportunity to end his two-fight losing skid at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event. 'Dangerous' has lost both of his last two bouts via decision.

Louis Smolka

Louis Smolka (17-8) has alternated losses and wins since the start of his UFC tenure. 'Da Last Samurai' was finished by Vince Morales in the first round last time out in December.

Katlyn Chookagian

Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) is riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC with her most recent success coming over Jennifer Maia in January. All of Chookagian's last three wins have come via decision.

Amanda Ribas

Amanda Ribas (11-2) rebounded from her first UFC loss to Marina Rodriguez with a unanimous decision win over Virna Jandiroba in October. The Brazilian will now look to go on another winning streak when she returns to flyweight at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Frank Camacho

Frank Camacho (22-9) will return to the octagon after nearly two years of inactivity. 'The Crank' was last seen in action in June 2020 when he suffered a first-round TKO at the hands of Justin Jaynes. In his bout prior to this loss, the 32-year-old was submitted by Beneil Dariush in the first round.

Manuel Torres

Manuel Torres (12-2) will make his promotional debut at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event. 'El Loco' earned his UFC contract with his first-round TKO win over Kolton Englund in Dana White's Contender Series 45.

Jake Hadley

Jake Hadley earned his UFC contract with an impressive second-round submission over Mitch Raposo in Dana White's Contender Series 43. The Brit will now put his 8-0 record on the line when he takes on another product of the competition.

Allan Nascimento

Allan Nascimento (18-6) will make his sophomore promotional appearance at UFC Fight Night this weekend after an unsuccessful debut last October against Tagir Ulanbekov. The Brazilian will be in for a tough challenge as he takes on an undefeated prospect in Jake Hadley.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic fight preview below:

