Jan Blachowicz doesn't want a Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes rematch

Jan Blachowicz

It would not sit too well with Jan Blachowicz if a rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes is booked anytime soon.

Coming off a first-round knockout win over Corey Anderson last Saturday, Blachowicz is very much keen on getting a title shot for himself next, and believes it is his turn now after proving himself worthy of it.

Blachowicz expects a call very soon

Jones and Reyes went at it earlier this month, with the former retaining his title in a unanimous decision win that left the fans and media discontent. Ever since, there has been demands for a rematch all around. Even UFC President Dana White hinted at the possibility of a second fight.

However, Blachowicz would not have any of it, he said on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.

"I will be angry for a little bit if they make this fight. I am going to wait for the winner of the rematch... half a year, something like this. But not too long, you know?"

After winning over fellow 205-pounds contender Corey Anderson in Rio Rancho, Blachowicz got an enthusiastic reaction from the Champ himself. Jones, who was at the cage-side for the bout, was called out by Blachowicz. "Give me the fight, I'm ready", he said.

In the backstage interview, he also said that a knockout victory like that should be getting him a booking against Jones anytime now.

"I could totally see the UFC matching us up with each other. What better way to make a claim for the title than to get a knockout like that. So I've got a feeling the UFC's going to be giving me a call real soon."