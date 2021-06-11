Jared Cannonier predicts the Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori fight at UFC 263

Jared Cannonier believes Israel Adesanya is likely to be the man to come out on top against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

In the main event of Saturday night’s card in Arizona, Adesanya is set to defend his UFC middleweight title against Vettori in what will serve as a rematch of their first meeting from three years ago. On that occasion, Israel Adesanya just about managed to grind out a tight split decision, with Vettori protesting that he had won the fight to this day.

Now, they’ll meet again with the belt on the line, and the pressure is on 'The Last Stylebender' to perform.

One of his middleweight rivals, Jared Cannonier, is backing him to go out there and do the business.

“As we all know I think anyone with half a brain knows that Izzy has the striking advantage, and as a champion, we can assume that he’s getting better everywhere else. So I foresee that he’s gonna do it again, even better, he says he’s gonna, I forgot how he worded it but he’s gonna finish the job this time, I mean we’ll see.

“Vettori is an animal, and he has shown that he’s very determined to get this win back. It’s gonna be exciting to see the equation he brings to the champ, and I’m gonna be excited to see how each of them deal with each other.”

Who is Jared Cannonier fighting next?

Jared Cannonier is set to have his hands full later this summer as he is currently scheduled to fight Kelvin Gastelum on August 21. His initial opponent was going to be the always-dangerous Paulo Costa. However, due to issues the Brazilian is having with the UFC, 'Borrachinha' has been pulled from the card.

We all know just how tight it is at the top of the middleweight rankings, but if Jared Cannonier wants to remain part of that equation, he needs to start piecing some wins together soon.

He has been named, alongside Darren Till, as one of the few fresh match-ups that excites Israel Adesanya at 185 pounds. While he lost via unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker last October, that doesn't mean Cannonier is out of the running.

If there's one thing that can be said about Jared Cannonier, it's that he isn't afraid to speak his mind.

