"Once he steps in, we just lock the door!" - Marvin Vettori wants to trap Jake Paul in the gym and show him what real fighting is

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori recently stated that he would fight Jake Paul for free. During a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, the 27-year old spoke openly about his clear dislike for the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer. When asked if he would 'punch' Jake Paul if given a chance, Vettori said:

"Man, I'll do that for free. It's bad, he's disrespectful. And also disrespectful is this bulls**t a** media that I've seen all over where they give him credit, you know? He was just f**king around with other little kids until he became a little famous. And then to try and jump into fighting?"

"Pick anything but not fighting. Especially with him making way more money than all of us make. It's just disrespectful, you know? Maybe somebody should tell him that we (Kings MMA) have a surprise. Just bring him in. Once he steps in, we'll just lock the door!"

This isn't the first time that Marvin Vettori took a jab at Paul. In a Twitter post back on January 29th, this is what Vettori wrote:

"This Jake Paul bulls**t is so disrespectful to all the real fighters. F**k whoever is always trying to take shortcuts especially in this game. Hope I had the chance to punk this bi**h in any training or fight. Blood sweat and tears is what this game is about and he’s none of this."

What's next for Marvin Vettori?

Born and raised in Italy, Marvin Vettori started kickboxing at the age of 13. Amassing an impressive record of 10 wins and 2 losses within the European circuit, Vettori made a name for himself and was expected to make a huge impact after signing for the UFC.

Making his debut with the organization at UFC 202 against Alberto Emiliano Pereira, the 'Italian Dream' picked up his first win via a vicious guillotine choke. Although the current number sixth-ranked contender has had a mixed bag of results since his first fight, he still has a promising future.

Currently, on a four-fight win streak after his split decision loss to Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori looks to have worked on constantly improving his game. The Italian martial artist is now slated to face fellow rising middleweight contender Kevin Holland on April 10th at UFC on ABC 2.

Watch Vettori talking about his grand plans for 2021, here!

.@MarvinVettori wants UFC gold in 2021. 🏆



"I'm not scared of saying it and putting the pressure on me to prove it. Because I know it. I'm ready and I'm going to show it."@MikeBohnMMA's interview: https://t.co/lMwzYSWoEk pic.twitter.com/SnprD4OvAU — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 2, 2021

What are your predictions for Marvin Vettori's upcoming fight against Kevin Holland? Do you think he will extend his successful win-streak?

Be sure to leave your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!