"I'm gonna get blood all over the Circle" - Jarred Brooks promises a firefight against Bokang Masunyane

Jarred Brooks is out for an intense matchup against Bokang Masunyane in their title eliminator match at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

In an Instagram post, Brooks promised that there will be a world of hurt once the cage doors close on April 22 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

See the post below:

Jarred Brooks, ONE Championship’s No.2 strawweight, said on Instagram:

“I can’t wait for this fight. The stakes are super high, and we’re going to try to get blood all over the Circle. At least I’m trying to get blood all over the Circle. Like I said, I appreciate all my friends, all my supporters, and even all of my haters.”

The winner between Brooks and Masunyane, the No.1 contender, will earn the right to take on ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio in the future.

Brooks and Masunyane hold identical 2-0 records in ONE Championship, and ‘The Monkey God’ plans to go for absolute victory en route to his coveted fight against Pacio.

Brooks, while giving respect on Masunyane’s perfect 8-0 record, said his opponent had not faced the same caliber of opposition that he had done in his career.

A former UFC fighter, Brooks ran roughshod in his start at ONE Championship. He submitted knockout artist Lito Adiwang in the second round, then scored a dominant unanimous decision win over Hiroba Minowa in his next match.

Brooks, in an interview with ONE Championship, said:

“Bokang has a lot of great capabilities and he’s shown that throughout his career. He is only 8-0 so he still has dues to pay and I’m gonna be a hard ticket. I’m ready for anything that Bokang wants to bring."

Jarred Brooks wants that title and won’t settle for anything less

The outspoken American was vocal about his goal the moment he arrived at ONE Championship, immediately calling out Joshua Pacio in late 2021.

Brooks, who has fought professionally since 2014, said his goal was to become a world champion, and getting past Masunyane is the next step in fulfilling his goal:

“It’s a super important fight for me, I mean I’m one fight away from getting a world championship and I’ve put that into fruition in my head since I started fighting. I couldn’t do it in the UFC…so this is definitely the best promotion I’ve ever fought in and some of the best fighters as well.”

Edited by Phil Dillon