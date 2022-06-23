"Can you imagine the fireworks?" - Javier Mendez endorses TUF season coached by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson

In a recent interview, Javier Mendez discussed the possibility of seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov return to the UFC, this time in a coaching role opposite Tony Ferguson on an upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

After the two fighters verbally agreed to face one another as coaches on TUF, Dana White was questioned whether he'd be interested in making it a reality. The UFC president expressed enthusiasm for the same, and speculation began to surface.

While talking to The Schmo and Helen Yee, AKA coach Javier Mendez discussed why he'd love to see the fabled pairing of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson finally get to test themselves against one another, albeit as coaches:

"Dana said he'd entertain it. If you think about the impact it could have, Tony and Khabib on opposite ends of the coaching, could you imagine? Could you imagine the fireworks?"

The founder of the American Kickboxing Academy later discussed why he believes the two would make The Ultimate Fighter a much more interesting show:

"It's a real chemistry of dislike and like, it's a dislike and like between those guys... I think to some degree, Khabib admires Tony... Dana, if you're listening, I think it's a great one, I think you're right Dana, you're on clue. It's a great one to do... I think it would be a good season, and maybe they won't fight at the end, but that's okay... Khabib, to me, is going to be the uncrowned legendary best coach of all time."

We may see Khabib Nurmagomedov return to competition

Following his second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 two years ago, Khabib announced his retirement in the octagon, insisting he wanted to abide by his mother's wishes and stop competing without his father by his side.

Since then, endless speculation has been circulating linking the undefeated lightweight with a comeback to the sport, but it doesn't seem likely that the Dagestani will ever make his spectacular return to the cage.

Although we may never see Khabib Nurmagomedov push for his 30th career win, the rumors surrounding himself and Tony Ferguson have given hope to a wide range of fans who would love to see the pair compete against one another in some way.

If this rumored season of The Ultimate Fighter takes place, fans could get a chance to see Khabib Nurmagomedov compete against Tony Ferguson in some fun coaches' challenges. While it may not be as exciting as watching the two men fight inside a cage, it's perhaps an interesting way to see their competitive sides go head-to-head.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT TUF” Keepin’ It Sweet On A… Tir.. Ah.. Mah… Wait It’s Not Tuesday *mack* 🤦‍♂️ Have A Great Day Mi Gente- Champ 🤙 -CSO- # Bet’chaOl’FatheadJustCantHave B.O.G.O. Bish’ 🥇 “Tony TwoTUF” Keepin’ It Sweet On A… Tir.. Ah.. Mah… Wait It’s Not Tuesday *mack* 🤦‍♂️ Have A Great Day MiGente- Champ🤙 -CSO-# Bet’chaOl’FatheadJustCantHaveB.O.G.O. Bish’ “Tony Two🍮TUF” Keepin’ It Sweet On A… Tir.. Ah.. Mah… Wait It’s Not Tuesday *mack* 🤦‍♂️ Have A Great Day Mi🍃Gente- Champ 💪😎🤙 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Bet’chaOl’FatheadJustCantHave ✌️😂 B.O.G.O. Bish’ 🍮🥇🍮 https://t.co/ruMpzBw6ax

