Javier Mendez explains why he wants Islam Makhachev to fight Rafael dos Anjos instead of Tony Ferguson

Islam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, has explained why his star pupil is fixated on fighting Rafael dos Anjos instead of Tony Ferguson.

Appearing on a live podcast that aired from Mendez's YouTube channel, the American Kickboxing Academy guru was asked whether he prefers Ferguson or dos Anjos as Makhachev's next opponent. Without any hesitation, Mendez said:

"I don't think Tony is gonna give us anything that we need to get the title. I don't think that fighting Tony is gonna justify a title shot at this stage because Tony is in a three-fight skid and they're not gonna do that."

Once regarded as the man who could give Khabib Nurmagomedov trouble, Ferguson is now on a downward spiral, losing his last three outings against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush. Apparently, a victory over 'El Cucuy' is something that Islam Makhachev's camp believes is of little value.

Meanwhile, former UFC lightweight champ dos Anjos was victorious in his last fight against Paul Felder. However, the Brazilian fighter ranked No.7 is a notch lower than Ferguson, ranked No.6 in the lightweight rankings.

"RDA has won his last fight if I'm not mistaken," Mendez said. "RDA hands down, I think there's no question about it. And for that reason, the very same reason, it's gonna put us closer to a title shot. Fighting Tony does not qualify."

Watch the episode below:

Islam Makhachev's rivalry with Rafael dos Anjos

Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos have been sniping at each other on social media for the past several weeks. The Dagestani repeatedly called out RDA, referring to him as "grandpa" on multiple occasions.

It’s funny that RDA showed up after few days, only when rankings got updated 😀 don’t worry grandpa, I will smash you, despite you are lower in rankings pic.twitter.com/hBvKvD3FUy — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 25, 2021

Hey grandpa, what happened now? 😀 trying to find excuses to quit? Take the fight and start training, don’t be a pussy. https://t.co/YMIfGGMHlB — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 26, 2021

Rafael dos Anjos, meanwhile, has refused to engage in a social media feud as of late. While many would see silence as a sign of backing down, RDA revealed why he chose to ignore Makhachev's provocations. According to the former champ:

“If was Islam I would seriously reply, but I know it’s not him.”

The UFC booked a fight between Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos twice. Unfortunately, the fights got nixed on both occasions. That said, it appears that both combatants are willing to lock horns with one another and are raring to go.

Edited by Avinash Tewari