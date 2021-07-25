"Don't worry grandpa, I will smash you!" - Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos continue war of words on social media

Rising star Islam Makhachev and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos continue to go at each other on social media with their latest back-and-forth.

Makhachev has been calling out top lightweight contenders for some time now, with previously sixth-ranked dos Anjos as his main target. But the tables have turned as Makhachev leaped from the ninth spot to fifth place after his dominant win against Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 32.

The fighter from Dagestan pointed out that RDA, who fell to the seventh spot in the rankings, is now eager to face him after previously being dismissive of his callouts. On Twitter, Makhachev wrote:

"It’s funny that RDA showed up after few days, only when rankings got updated don’t worry grandpa, I will smash you, despite you are (sic) lower in rankings."

I’m playing the same you are. Let’s meet in the cage. 5 rounds don’t be a pussy. https://t.co/Sm1wrgXVWg — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 25, 2021

It didn't take long before dos Anjos responded to Makhachev with a challenge. The Brazilian veteran said he wants a five-round fight before calling his rival a "p***y."

"I’m playing the same you are. Let’s meet in the cage. 5 rounds don’t be a pussy," dos Anjos fired back.

The pair of 155-pound contenders were scheduled to lock horns twice before, but the bouts were canceled on both occasions. Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos was initially to take place UFC 254, but RDA was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. The second time, Makhachev had to pull out of UFC Vegas 14 due to a staph infection.

After his most recent fight at UFC Vegas 31, Islam Makhachev once again took the opportunity to call dos Anjos out. In his post-fight interview, the Russian fighter accused his fellow lightweight stars of ducking him before singling out Rafael dos Anjos.

Rafael dos Anjos calls out Islam Makhachev's teammate

Rafael dos Anjos has claimed that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to come out of retirement to avenge Islam Makhachev. In what appears to be a comment that was made in jest, RDA said:

"I just heard back from the UFC that Islam accepted to fight me Oct 30 5 rounds in Abu Dhabi and Khabib agreed to come out of retirement to avenge his brother’s loss after that."

Spoke to Islam’s manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). He said Islam wants to fight in December but UFC does want him in October if he can. But Islam is flying to Russia, they haven’t discussed it yet. And Ali said no truth to Khabib. Khabib is retired and they already fought. https://t.co/aRMe6R3XGD — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 22, 2021

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reached out to Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov, to confirm whether dos Anjos' claims were true. Abdelaziz dismissed RDA's statements, saying that Khabib is staying retired while the soonest Makhachev will return to the octagon is December.

Edited by Avinash Tewari