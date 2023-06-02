Jeremy Miado prioritizing nutrition and recovery ahead of ONE Fight Night 11 return

Jeremy Miado is not concerned about making weight for his return to the ring on June 9, but suggested that hydration could be an issue come fight night.

‘The Jaguar’ will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. Riding a four-fight win streak and on the cusp of a potential ONE strawweight world title opportunity, Jeremy Miado is determined to score a decisive win over undefeated Russian debutant Mansur Malachiev.

Before Miado can step inside the ring, he will need to get through both weigh-in and hydration, a task that has not always come easy to him. Miado failed hydration going into his ONE on Prime Video 3 clash with Danial Williams in October and ‘The Jaguar’ is admittedly concerned that he could experience a repeat incident come ONE Fight Night 11. Miado said in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

“Right now, I just really need to eat a lot before training to avoid injury while giving me enough strength during my sessions. I’m more prone to injury plus I perform worse if I don’t eat enough before a long day of working out. Hydration’s really my main concern right now. My weight, not so much.”

If Jeremy Miado can pass weigh-in and hydration, he will face an even bigger test in the ring as he welcomes a well-rounded prospect in Mansur Malachiev. With nearly a decade of experience, Malachiev has amassed an impressive 10-0 record with eight of those victories coming by way of finish.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

