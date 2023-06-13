‘Jesus CHRIST’ - Former UFC fighter Mike Perry munching on women’s underwear stuns MMA Twitter

Mike Perry recently made headlines for his unconventional behavior. The BKFC superstar shocked fans by sharing an unusual video on his Instagram Stories. In the footage, 'Platinum' engaged in peculiar activities such as sniffing, eating, and even wearing women's underwear on his head.

this is insane even for Mike Perry standards

The former UFC welterweight contender's unusual action to devour women's underwear has sparked widespread discussion among the MMA community on Twitter. The bizarre nature of the video has led to an array of reactions.

"Seems like a thing Mike would do…"

"His brain doesn’t works properly, that’s also the reason behind his success in BKFC."

"Jesus CHRIST."

"Strongest drug on earth." 😮‍💨

"That’s how you strengthen your immune system."

Mike Perry volunteers to be backup for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Mike Perry has recently thrown his hat into the ring as a potential backup fighter for the highly anticipated boxing match between former UFC superstar Nate Diaz and YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul.

'Platinum' has expressed a keen interest in stepping up to face Diaz if, by any chance, 'The Problem Child' withdraws from the fight at the eleventh hour.

The boxing match is set to take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It will serve as the Stockton native's first appearance in combat sports since his departure from the UFC in the latter part of the previous year. Whereas, Paul boasts a professional boxing record of 7 wins and 1 loss.

Taking to social media, Perry expressed his desire to be the backup fighter:

"I should be the back-up fighter in case @jakepaul doesn't show up to fight @NateDiaz209."

Perry has seamlessly transitioned into the world of bare-knuckle fighting, gaining considerable attention for his performances. He secured an impressive second-round TKO victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold this past April.

