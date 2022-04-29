"I just can't go there and get my face beat up for little money" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk on why she wants to stay in the UFC 

Joanna Jedrzejczyk recently revealed why she doesn't want to explore avenues outside of the UFC. According to the former women's strawweight champion, she'll need to work her fingers to the bone to make money outside the largest MMA promotion in the world.

While currently on the verge of renewing her UFC contract, Jedrzejczyk, however, is unwilling to step back inside the octagon for a meager sum. The Polish fighter still believes herself to be one of the best women strawweights in the UFC and expects a little incentive to put her body on the line.

The 34-year-old told Damon Martin of MMA Fighting:

"All of the opportunities I have outside the gym and outside the octagon and the money I can make isn't easy you know. Cause I have to work my a** so hard. But somehow you need this extra motivation to be back to the octagon. I just can't go there and get my face beat up again for little money. And for no exposure, etcetera etcetera. So there have to be something extra beside the love and the desire I have for the sport. Because I feel like I am still one of the greatest in the strawweight division."

Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals details about new UFC contract

After a nearly decade-long stint in the promotion, Jedrzejczyk claims her new UFC contract could possibly be her last. Additionally, the former champion also revealed that she isn't leaving anytime soon since it's a six-fight deal.

Asked if the impending one could be her last UFC contract, the 34-year old further said:

"For sure, it's six-fights still. So yeah, for sure."

Jedrzejczyk is scheduled to return to the octagon in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 275 after a two-year hiatus. The two first met at UFC 248, going the distance in an absolute war with Weili's strawweight title on the line.

Apart from suffering a split decision loss, Jedrzejczyk was also left with one of the worst hematomas in MMA history. Interestingly, the Polish fighter recently suggested that the rematch at UFC 275 should also be a five-round affair.

Having secured two victories in her last six outings, the former champion will look to string together a few impressive performances hoping to find her way back to a title shot.

