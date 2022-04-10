Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili set for rematch at UFC 275

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili are set to run back their epic 2020 battle at the UFC 275 pay-per-view in Singapore.

UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell recently confirmed to ESPN that both fighters have verbally agreed to run it back on June 11 at UFC 275 and that the bout agreements will soon be sent out to the fighters.

The two former strawweight champions were involved in a grueling five-round affair at UFC 248, which the then-champion Weili won by split decision to retain the title. Weili has since lost the belt to current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. The Chinese star will enter the bout against Jedrzejczyk as the No.1-ranked contender.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, on the other hand, hasn’t been in a fight in more than two years of losing to Weili. Due to her long haul of inactivity, the 34-year-old has been out of the official UFC fighter rankings.

Whoever wins the rematch will likely secure a crack at the winner of the women's strawweight title bout at UFC 274 between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts the winner of Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Rose Namajunas is set to take on Carla Esparza in a much-anticipated rematch next month on May 7. 'Thug Rose' will look to record her second successful title defense when she takes on Esparza in the co-main event of UFC 274.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has weighed in on how the fight could play when the two strawweights collide for a second time inside the octagon.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, the former strawweight champion picked Namajunas to emerge victorious and explained what could play a factor going into the bout. Joanna Jedrzejczyk said:

"Carla won back in the day in 2014, but both of them are totally different fighters, different athletes with different mentality as well. But I think that Rose will win this fight. She's very strong, she's very, very fast. Her timing is just perfect for her footwork. Of course, Carla has a few inch in strength but Rose is on different level."

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza first battled in 2014 at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale for the inaugural strawweight championship bout.

'Cookie Monster' ended the fight by dispatching 'Thug Rose' with a third-round rear-naked choke submission. Ever since Namajunas captured the belt from Weili last April, fans have been clamoring for a rematch between the two former rivals.

Rose Namajunas (11-4) is currently on a three-fight win streak and has claimed the strawweight title on two occasions since her loss to Esparza. The 29-year-old recorded the first successful title defense of her second title reign when she scored a split decision win over Zhang Weili last November at UFC 268.

Meanwhile, Carla Esparza (18-6) is currently on a five-fight winning streak. Her most recent win came over Yan Xiaonan via second-round TKO.

