3 times Joe Rogan was criticized as a UFC commentator 

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is perhaps one of the most beloved figures in the world of combat sports. Rogan began working with the UFC in 1997 as a backstage and post-fight interviewer. Since then, the podcast host has had some timeless moments with the organization.

However, there have been times where Joe Rogan's words while calling fights have not sat well with fans. The most recent example was when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya attempted to become a multi-divisional champion by challenging Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title.

Joe Rogan was all praises for Israel Adesanya during his fight with Jan Blachowicz

Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were severely criticized by fans and fighters alike for their commentary during the main event of UFC 259. In fact, Jan Blachowicz himself stated, after winning the fight, that the commentary was extremely biased that night.

During the fight, Joe Rogan and Danie Cormier were particularly focused on everything that 'The Last Stylebender' did right. They often neglected Jan Blachowicz's exceptional ability to match up to whatever Israel Adesanya threw at him. They also did not seem to notice that the Polish champion was giving Israel Adesanya a run for his money throughout every round, from the very beginning of the fight.

The commentators drew heavy criticism from the MMA community for the same.

Loved the ufc fight yesterday, my only issue was the commentary for the main event. The bias towards Adesanya the entire fight and they made it seem like he won it comfortably. As commentators, you're supposed to be neutral. — Kaashif ✨ (@United_Kaashif) March 7, 2021

Commentary is so bias is unbelievable, makes me hate this shit — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 7, 2021

Told you so as did every judge. The commentary was unbelievably biased tonight. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021

Conor McGregor criticized Joe Rogan for his commentary during rematch with Nate Diaz

At a Question and Answer event in Chicago, 'The Notorious One' Conor McGregor was asked whether he would make an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.

While the Irishman remained affectionate and cordial while speaking about the commentator, he did call out Rogan for his commentary during his rematch with Nate Diaz. McGregor also noted Joe Rogan's comments during his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor said:

"I’d like him [Joe Rogan] to call a fight how he sees it correctly, and not be reading off a script. The Diaz rematch- it was like he was reading from the first fight and that last one [figt against Khabib Nurmagomedov], he was talking about my face was being smashed in. I left that Octagon with a black eye, the same way his [Khabib Nurmagomedov's] two rat cousins left. His brother and his cousin left the Octagon with a black eye, so what is he talking about?"

Joe Rogan's commentary at UFC 223 during Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Al Iaquinta brought him under heavy fire

Joe Rogan's commentary during the UFC lightweight title fight between Al Iaquinta and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in April 2018 caused an outpouring of disapproval from the MMA community.

While calling the fight, Joe Rogan seemed biased in favor of the last-minute addition to the card, Al Iaquinta. The same became exceedingly clear during rounds 3 and 4, wherein Al Iaquinta was able to keep his fight with 'The Eagle' standing.

Joe Rogan's heaping of praise for Iaquinta's striking and disregard for that of Khabib's, along with less heed paid to the latter's overall skill throughout the fight, caused the MMA community to voice its dismay.

Joe Rogan soon emerged with a formal apology on social media for his biased commentary during the event.