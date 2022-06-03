Joe Rogan defends Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais against criticism from "left-leaning websites"

Joe Rogan recently spoke to Fahim Anwar on the JRE podcast when the topic of controversial comedians came into the conversation.

Rogan spoke about Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais specifically and claimed that Chappelle's jokes are not transphobic:

"There's a narrative, that his [Dave Chappelle's] jokes are transphobic. They are not, that set is not transphobic."

Chappelle was criticized by many mainstream outlets for jokes he made during a recent event, mainly calling some for the material transphobic.

However, the UFC commentator and podcast host went onto say that he feels like you can't say anything these days and that fun equals hate.

Rogan also mentioned Ricky Gervais while calling out the critics of comedic material and that many of them are, in his eyes, left-leaning. He said:

"Like Ricky Gervais is catching a lot of it now for his latest special. That fu**ing first fifteen minutes of that special is fire, it's fire. It's the best Ricky I've ever seen, it's his best sh*t."

Fahim Anwar then mentioned the difference between what the critics say compared to the public, to which Rogan replied:

"The critics, what are they, what does that mean? You know, they're just humans right. But they are humans that are captured by a system, and that system is like, either it's a system that is propagated by social media or they're on a website that are like, almost all left-leaning websites."

The UFC commentator continued to criticize "the left" and feels that "the right" is now more accepting towards comedians.

Rogan drew on his own experiences for the comments based on FOX News supporting him during his controversy.

The 54-year-old later said that he isn't a conservative, he's a liberal that supports the second amendment.

Joe Rogan comments on Dave Chappelle's attacker not being charged

After Dave Chappelle's stage attacker wasn't charged by an L.A. District Attorney, Joe Rogan took to Instagram to comment on the matter.

When the news broke, Joe Rogan stated:

"When you see that a person commits a clear crime, and does it to one of the most loved performers alive, and does it in a very high profile public setting, and it gets captured on video, and you don’t charge that person for what they obviously did, it’s the kind of thing that makes people lose faith in law enforcement. That's never good."

The UFC commentator was also confused at what somebody would have to do to get charged in the city:

"@esaagar What does somebody need to do to actually get charged with a crime in LA?"

Rogan's frustration seemingly came from the amount of evidence surrounding the incident. While there was video footage of the attack and the public nature of the show, the attacker still wasn't charged.

