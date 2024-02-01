Joe Rogan recently said something about UFC 300 that did not quite match up with what we know about the matter. Elsewhere, Brittney Palmer shared how Dana White reacted when she told him about her decision to retire.

Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup is back with the day's top updates.

Joe Rogan makes shocking UFC 300 claim

Joe Rogan claims that Conor McGregor was being eyed for the UFC 300 card, but the Irishman might not be ready by April 13. He said on JRE Fight Companion for UFC 297:

"The big one - they were trying to get Conor... But he’s not going to be ready then. [H/T The Irish Sun]

However, Rogan's statement contradicts previous reports that said the Irishman "pushed hard" for it.

McGregor himself said that his 'patience was running thin' over his prolonged hiatus and accused the promotion of not booking a fight for him.

Dana White didn't reply to Brittney Palmer's DM

Brittney Palmer announced her retirement after winning the Ringcard Girl of the Year at the 2023 World MMA Awards. When she tried to inform Dana White of her decision beforehand, she did not get a response. Palmer told MMA Junkie recently:

"I had actually tried to text him and tell him what I wanted to do, and he kind of just like didn’t respond. I wasn’t going to chase him... I just thought it would've been the right thing to do to let him know that I was planning on retiring.

"I didn’t hear back from him, so I was like, 'Well, I guess he’s going to have to find out at the award show.'"

Palmer eventually told White in the backstage of the show. The UFC CEO was taken aback but was supportive of her decision.

Raquel Pennington goes off on Sean Strickland for "disgusting" comments

Sean Strickland has been vocally critical of many things, including women's MMA and female fighters in general. He recently compared it with cat-fight, claiming that it has little to no viewership.

Retorting, Raquel Pennington put him on blast on The MMA Hour. The newly crowned women's bantamweight champion said:

"I just think it was disgusting on his part to even be concerned about us as human beings and our lifestyle, and just the comments he was making. ... The women are here. We're here to stay."

