"We have an Andrew Tate" - Fans react as Sean Strickland trashes 'cat-fight' women's MMA and claims any civilian can beat UFC 297 co-headliners

It appears Sean Strickland isn't a fan of women's MMA and recently opined that any non-trained civilian could get the better of UFC 297's co-headliners, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva. 'Tarzan' is set to defend the UFC middleweight championship against Dricus du Plessis in the headliner.

Over the past few years, Strickland has established himself as one of the most outspoken fighters in the UFC. The 32-year-old American rarely filters his opinions on sensitive social issues and proudly wears his raw personality.

In the past, Strickland has voiced several controversial opinions, and it's no surprise that some are regarding the female gender. An advocate of taking females out of the workforce, 'Tarzan' also disregards the idea of having women compete in professional sports.

During the recent UFC 297 media day presser, Strickland was asked to comment on something Pennington said. The 185-pound king dismissed her statements and went on to trash women's MMA in general. He said:

"Women's MMA? Sure, have women's MMA... I don't like to watch it. I don't think most people like to watch it... Any one of you f**ks [reporters] could probably beat our co-main event in a fight... I don't want to see two f**king cats fight, I want to see lions fight."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Strickland's comments.

Expand Tweet

One fan compared Strickland to manosphere influencer Andrew Tate and wrote:

"MMA world. We have an Andrew Tate."

Another fan wrote:

"Not one lie told by the champ."

Screenshots from @MMAJunkie on X

Watch the full UFC 297 media day presser below:

When Sean Strickland sounded off on Andrew Tate for allegedly running a s*x cam business

While some fans may draw parallels between Sean Strickland and Andrew Tate, 'Tarzan' has made it clear that he isn't a fan of the controversial social media star. The polarizing influencer is known for advocating an aggressive form of masculinity and often encourages youngsters to adopt the "alpha male" lifestyle.

For context, Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania in December 2022 on federal crime charges that included human trafficking, sexual assault, and conspiracy to operate a crime syndicate. Tate has also previously admitted to exploiting women for his illegal s*x-cam business.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele last year, Strickland trashed Tate for his actions and urged youngsters not to idolize him. He said:

"He's more of a con artist... Here's the thing: if you're behind a keyboard and you're pretending to be a woman... Andrew Tate might be a f***ing fa**ot. Got a little g*y in him... He's a w**re. Andrew Tate's a f***ing piece of sh*t."

Expand Tweet