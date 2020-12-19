Popular UFC commentator Joe Rogan has said that he doesn't see Jake Paul beating Dillon Danis in a real fight.

The 23-year-old YouTuber, who recently knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in an exhibition match, has been grabbing headlines for his infamous callouts targeting Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul has also insulted UFC President Dana White and several other MMA fighters including Nate Diaz and Chris Weidman.

Joe Rogan says Dillon Danis will out-grapple Jake Paul

In a recently released video, Jake Paul was seen hurling water balloons in a drive-by at Dillon Danis when he was giving an interview.

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

Danis, who is McGregor's friend and teammate, tried chasing Paul but the YouTuber managed to flee, which forced many fans to be critical of Jake Paul, considering he didn't get out of the car to fight Danis as he was chasing him.

Doubling down on the same assertion, UFC commentator Joe Rogan also thinks that Paul should have gotten out of the car to confront Danis:

"He sped away. Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away, why didn't he get out and fight him," said Rogan.

Rogan further added that Danis will easily beat Paul if they ever got into a real fight. Citing the Bellator star's grappling skills, Rogan said that there is "not a chance in the world" of Paul overpowering Danis in a real fight:

"Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you’re getting your arms broken, you’re neck strangled off, your head’s going to get popped like a zit, he’s going to rip your knees apart, there’s not a f**king chance in the world (of Paul out-grappling Danis). Dillon Danis is a world-class grappler. Top of the food chain."

Although the chances of a real street fight between Paul and Danis may seem low, the former has made it clear that he will only fight his opponents in a boxing match.

Danis, on the other hand, is a certified Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt and is popular for his submission prowess. He is currently signed with Bellator where he competes in the middleweight division. The 27-year-old boasts a 2-0 record, with both of his wins coming via first round submission.