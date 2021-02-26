Joe Rogan doesn't want Conor McGregor to feature in the next UFC lightweight title match

Joe Rogan does not think Conor McGregor should fight for the UFC lightweight title next. The UFC color commentator regards No. 3 ranked Brazilian Charles Oliveira as the fighter that deserves to be in the next title fight more than any other fighter in the division.

While talking to UFC middleweight Kevin Holland and coach Travis Lutter in the recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan pondered upon the situation at the top of the lightweight division and praised Charles Oliveira for his dominant performance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 256. He expressed a strong inclination towards watching Do Bronx fight for the title against other top contenders on account of Oliveira's evolution as a fighter in recent times.

"The way Oliveira controlled him (Tony Ferguson) on the ground. We wanted to know what would happen because Tony is dangerous off of his back. I'm more interested in seeing Oliveira fight for the title than anybody in that division," Joe Rogan said.

While talking about a potential fight between Charles Oliveira and retired champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Joe Rogan highlighted different aspects of Oliveira's fighting style while attributing the lightweight GOAT status to the Eagle.

"I believe Khabib is the GOAT of that division but I don't know what would have happened with Oliveira until you see it... He's so technical. Everything's so good. He doesn't force anything. Everything looks f**king amazing. I want to see him fight for the title. I want to see him fight Dustin Poirier, I want to see him fight Conor McGregor. I want to see him fight whoever is in that division," Joe Rogan said.

Joe Rogan doesn't think Conor McGregor's trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier is a foregone conclusion

Although Joe Rogan does not want to see Conor McGregor in the title fight immediately, the famous podcaster does believe that McGregor has a really good chance of beating Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight if and when it happens.

Upon being asked if he believes Dustin Poirier will recreate the UFC 258 success, Rogan drew attention to moments in the first round when Conor McGregor had Dustin Poirier in trouble and dismissed the notion of a near-certain victory for the Diamond.

"I would never say hands down. You never know because Conor McGregor did have moments in that fight and Dustin said there was a moment in that first round where he got his bell rung. Now imagine if Conor connects again. That's how fights are, fights are weird, weird things happen," Joe Rogan said.

Conor McGregor fought Dustin Poirier in the much-anticipated rematch at UFC 257 PPV event and lost the fight via TKO in the second round. Both Poirier and McGregor have shown keen interest in the trilogy fight and the UFC will most likely put the match together considering McGregor's stature to fight fans.