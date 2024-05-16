Joe Rogan would like to see one thing in the UFC changed and be replaced by a PRIDE-era rule. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland went off at Paulo Costa, accusing the latter of not signing the contract of their UFC 302 fight yet.

Catch up with today's top combat sports news with Sportskeeda MMA.

Joe Rogan wants a UFC rule changed

There is one MMA rule that Joe Rogan would love to see gone from the UFC.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator told legend Royce Gracie that he would like to see some PRIDE FC rules return to current-day MMA.

He said:

"I think PRIDE had good rules, a 10-minute first round was better... Especially if someone works really hard. Four minutes and thirty seconds, you finally take the guy down, and now you're on top and trying to set things up but the bell rings, and then you start standing up again."

"I don't think the rules are right. I think, if a guy takes you down, you should have to earn a standup. You have to get back up to your feet."

Expand Tweet

"You're acting like you got f**king ovaries" - Sean Strickland to Paulo Costa

With a little over two weeks remaining before UFC 302, Sean Strickland alleged that Paulo Costa has yet to sign the contract for their co-main event fight.

In a video uploaded on his social media, Strickland said:

"Well, God d**n Costa, I've heard you have yet to sign that contract and I'll tell you what, man, I didn't f**king believe it. I did not think you'd be acting like a coward. I thought you would man up, sack up, but instead you're acting like you got f**king ovaries."

Strickland believes Costa was never the same since losing to Israel Adesanya and has gone off the "f***ing deep end". He added several screenshots of reports on Costa pulling out of multiple fights to back his accusation.

Strickland continued:

"Do we need to sit you down and have you talk about your f**king feelings? I think therapy is for weak men, but let me tell you something, dude, you're being a weak f**king man. If you can't sack up and make this s**t happen, we'll get someone for you to talk to."

Expand Tweet

Oleksandr Usyk's team has complained about ring canvas

One team member of Oleksandr Usyk has taken an issue ahead of Saturday's undisputed heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury.

Sky Sports News reported that the complaint was made after the open workouts, where the said team member noticed an alleged defect along the seam joining the canvas sections. According to Team Usyk, the snag could be a tripping hazard on the fight night when a similar canvas will be used.

British boxer Frazer Clarke, who is on the ground with the outlet, theorized that it could be "mind games" by Usyk's team to distract 'Gypsy King'.

"I was in that ring last night before anybody got in there and didn't notice anything... Could it be mind games? Possibly, but I doubt it. We're in neutral territory here, there's no advantage for Tyson or Usyk."

The complaint continues a wild fight week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting with John Fury headbutting a Usyk team member.