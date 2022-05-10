John McCarthy explains how Arizona State Commission didn't follow their own regulations in Charles Oliveira weigh-in controversy

'Big' John McCarthy explained how the Arizona State Commission did Charles Oliveira a disservice during last week's UFC 274 weigh-ins.

The former UFC referee pointed out that the commission failed to give Oliveira enough time to lose the excess weight. During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said:

"There are states that follow the unified rules exactly. And then there are states that have their own things that they'll add in places [like], 'We do it this way' and stuff like that. You know, California used to have a rule where you can weigh in once for a world title fight. If you didn't make weight, you didn't fight. ... Well, Arizona has it to where if you missed weight, you get a specific amount of time to lose that weight as long as you are within so many pounds of what you're supposed to actually weigh in at. They didn't give [Charles Oliveira] that full time."

McCarthy is one of the authors of the original Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts. To his point, however, the Arizona Athletic Commission should have allowed Oliveira more time to weigh in at exactly 155 pounds, given that he was near the limit.

Oliveira initially weighed in at 156 pounds ahead of his scheduled title defense. 'Do Bronx' was then given another hour to shed off the excess weight, but still went over by half a pound. He was subsequently stripped of the lightweight title, meaning only Justin Gaethje was eligible to become the champion at UFC 274.

Charles Oliveira gets his UFC 274 pay-per-view points

Charles Oliveira may have lost his title due to a botched weight cut, but that doesn't mean he will no longer be compensated as a champion.

The Brazilian secured the opportunity to regain the lightweight title by beating Justin Gaethje in the main event of last Saturday's UFC 274. He is now the No.1 contender, meaning he will fight for the vacant title sometime in the future.

'Do Bronx' was forced to give up 30% of his purse as a penalty for his weight mismanagement. Nonetheless, UFC president Dana White confirmed during the post-event presser that Oliveira will still get his pay-per-view points.

