"He always has that X Factor"- Jon Jones' coach explains what gives Francis Ngannou an edge in a fight against Jon Jones

During a recent interview with James Lynch, striking coach Brandon Gibson explained just what makes Francis Ngannou so dangerous in a potential matchup against Jon Jones.

'Bones' has been teasing a move up to heavyweight for years, but a rumored disagreement on fight payment with the UFC forced him out of making his new division debut. In recent times, it looks like arguably the greatest fighter of all will soon test out his new frame when he steps foot back into the octagon.

While speaking about Francis Ngannou's evolution in the sport, Brandon Gibson gave an honest opinion on the heavyweight champion, admitting that the power the Cameroonian possesses is 'hard to prepare for'.

"Francis' power speaks for itself. He's showing that he's becoming a much more well-rounded fighter. His fight against [Ciryl] Gane shows that. His ability to go five rounds, his ability to use his wrestling, his clinch game, and his kicks, and his growth that we've seen out of his time in Xtreme Couture. Then he always has that X-Factor power that is hard to prepare for, you cannot make any mistakes against Francis."

'The Predator' is considered the most feared man in the sport at present and rightfully so. After losing his first title fight against Stipe Miocic and the next matchup to Derrick Lewis, the 35-year-old has been on a tear through the division, winning six straight and capturing the heavyweight throne in the process.

Since his latest appearance in the octagon, the knockout artist has taken some time off to undergo surgery, with him most likely expected to make his return to the cage in early 2023.

Check out what Jon Jones' striking coach had to say about the destructive Ngannou in the video below.

How will Jon Jones fare at heavyweight?

Like many before him, Jon Jones is heading for a new division in search of something different and more challenging, but just how well will the Hall-of-Famer do?

The tall but slim athlete is without a doubt capable of dominating wherever the fight takes place, but he could find himself struggling with the physicality of the heavier weightclass.

Both Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos are known for the power they possess, and the two light heavyweight's gave the 35-year-old some serious problems in the cage. Jon Jones may have to utilize all the tools in his arsenal and follow a strict gameplan if he wants to be a success in the new division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85