Jon Jones is fighting for "something bigger" than reclaiming the top P4P spot

Jon Jones is set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon at UFC 285 as he looks to capture the heavyweight title after more than three years away from the octagon. The long-time light heavyweight champion recently revealed that he is not worried about becoming the promotion's top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter.

UFC @ufc



Your official THE WORLD WILL BE WATCHINGYour official #UFC285 poster has landed!! THE WORLD WILL BE WATCHING 👑🌎Your official #UFC285 poster has landed!! https://t.co/k5ty3M9VEo

Speaking to Jimmy Smith of MMA on Sirius XM, Jon Jones claimed that he doesn't really consider the pound-for-pound debate. Rather, he is looking to solidify his claim to being "the greatest of all time":

"I want to perform at the highest level possible. I want to look great, and not only do I want to win, I want to dominate, but no, I'm not really thinking about the pressure of being pound-for-pound king. We all have our time of looking the absolute best in the world. I'm fighting for something that I believe is bigger, which is the greatest of all time, and I do believe a victory over [Ciryl] Gane solidifies that."

Catch Jon Jones' comments on being the greatest of all time below:

MMA on SiriusXM @MMAonSiriusXM



Jon Jones ( #UFC285



Source: Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith "I'm fighting for something that I believe is bigger."Jon Jones ( @JonnyBones ) tells @jimmysmithmma which title means more to him than 'Pound for Pound King'Source: Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith "I'm fighting for something that I believe is bigger."Jon Jones (@JonnyBones) tells @jimmysmithmma which title means more to him than 'Pound for Pound King' 👑 #UFC285Source: Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith https://t.co/AfA4HPxzcM

Jones is currently the No.10-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, however, many have suggested that he should receive the top ranking if he is able to become heavyweight champion.

His drop in the pound-for-pound rankings is solely down to his three-year hiatus and a return to action could vault 'Bones' into the top spot, considering his prior accomplishments.

Jon Jones reveals the reason for his move to heavyweight division

Jon Jones dominated the UFC's light heavyweight division for nearly a decade, spending the majority of that time as the champion of the division. Speaking with Jimmy Smith of MMA on Sirius XM, 'Bones' shared that he started getting bored with the division, which led to his move to heavyweight:

"I stopped studying footage as much. I started just looking forward to another day at the office. The fear was gone - I didn't really fear these guys, and I wasn't happy with my pay either... I just wanted more. I wanted to be nervous again. I wanted to have fear again. I think fear is healthy, and now we're in this position. The heavyweight division has never been scarier, and I'm glad to be right in the middle of it."

Catch Jon Jones' comments on his move to the heavyweight division below:

MMA on SiriusXM @MMAonSiriusXM



Jon Jones ( #UFC285



Source: Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith "The fear was gone. I didn't really fear these guys, and I wasn't happy with my pay either."Jon Jones ( @JonnyBones ) shares what factors went into his decision to move up to HW w/ @jimmysmithmma Source: Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith

Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut when he faces Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 next month. He will look to become just the eighth fighter in UFC history to become a champion in two weight classes.

Poll : 0 votes