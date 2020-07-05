Jon Jones and his group save a man's life

Jon Jones and his group find a man in dehydrated state, help him out

Jon Jones has been very active in helping people during the lockdown

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Jon Jones has emerged as someone who has taken an active stance for helping people during this lockdown. Jon Jones took the streets in order to make sure that were no violence during the entire Black Lives Matter protests and even shared a strong post for children saying that people need to focus on the mental health of their kids.

This 4th of July, Jon Jones added another good deed up his belt. Per the Twitter account of Jon Jones, he apparently met a man who was not feeling well and was unconscious. The series of photos first tweeted out by Jon Jones a group doing some community work and Jon Jones in one of the pics was looking down at an unconscious man.

Together we stand, hope you guys enjoy your Fourth of July 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xnhYbSlo1c — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 5, 2020

Fans soon started noticing that the picture looked off and was definitely not normal. Jon Jones answered their doubts by explaining that they had found this man in the field and the said man was severely dehydrated. Jon Jones said that they took care of the man and by some accounts even most probably had saved that man's life. He wrote,

"We found this man laying in the middle of a field today, he was suffering from severe dehydration. The group honestly believe we saved that man’s life. It felt amazing, those men and women were heroes out there today."

We found this man laying in the middle of a field today, he was suffering from severe dehydration. The group honestly believe we saved that man’s life. It felt amazing, those men and women were heroes out there today https://t.co/2DcPZ95J9n — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 5, 2020

Jon Jones gives credit to the group

Jon Jones was soon called out by a few fans stating that he was just trying to be a hero and was claiming credit. Jon Jones responded with class and said that he wasn't trying to take credit and even said that it was the group that had made sure that the event was successful and saved the man's life. Jon Jones wrote,

"Definitely not trying to paint myself as some hero, I was more proud for my group members to be honest. Some of the younger kids got to learn some valuable lessons today."

Advertisement

Definitely not trying to paint myself as some hero, I was more proud for my group members to be honest. Some of the younger kids got to learn some valuable lessons today https://t.co/pJv3jRAuTv — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 5, 2020

Jon Jones is currently in a standoff with the UFC and Dana White over contract negotiations so it isn't clear when he will return to the cage but in the meantime, he has definitely done enough to warrant a break. Jon Jones was last seen this year in a fight against Dominick Reyes where he won via decision. Jon Jones has even hinted at relinquishing the light heavyweight title but no confirmation has been given so far.