Jon Jones vacated the Light-Heavyweight Championship officially earlier today. Dominick Reyes will likely take on Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light-heavyweight title later this month at UFC 253: Adesanys vs Costa. Dominick Reyes shared the news on social media platform Instagram. "contract signed" - Reyes captioned.

Earlier today, Jon Jones announced his move to the heavyweight division. Jones vacated the UFC light-heavyweight title. While he has already given a green light to a potential superfight against Israel Adesanya in 2021, it's not yet known when Jon Jones will fight next.

Just had a really positive conversation with @Ufc. Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavy weight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

In a post on social media, Jones revealed that he had a positive conversation with the UFC about his next fight in the heavyweight division. Having alredy vacated the UFC light-heavyweight title, it looks like Jon Jones is officially moving up the heayweight division.

Jon Jones moving up heavyweight is great for the division

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Jon Jones cotinues to be an undisputable force inside MMA. He remains undefeated and will probably go down as the greatest mixed martial artist in the history of MMA.

Was going to challenge a light heavyweight to beat my world championship record but we all know that’s probably not happening in this lifetime. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

There are a lot of interesting match-up for Jon Jones going forward in the heavyweight division. With the superfight against Francis Ngannou a likely possibility, Jon Jones has also hinted at fighting Stipe Miocic. Soon after Stipe Miocic defended his heavyweight championship against Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the heavyweight division and it's undisputed Champion Stipe Miocic.

In a recent interview, Dana White shared his thouughts on Jon Jones joining the Heavyweight division. He also revealed that Jones might not fight Stipe Miocic before Francis Ngannou.

Francis has been out there destroying everybody, and if you look at how long ago it was that he got that title shot, he’s worked his way back,” White said. “It belongs to Francis Ngannou. But yeah, Jon Jones going to heavyweight is very interesting.

Jon Jones could look to wait for Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou. However, he could also be looking at going through a top contender before fighting for the Championship belt. There are a lot of interesting options at heavyweight, foremost being the superfight between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones.

Stipe Miocic cemented himself as the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts after win over Daniel Cormier at UC 252. Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic makes for a great fight, and could possibly determine the greatest mixed martial athelete of all time.

UFC Lightheavyweight division will also crown a new Champion after years of Jones' undisputed title reign. With super-fight against Ngannou now a likely possibillity, and some great scenarios for the heavyweight division going forward, Jon Jones movig up heavyweight division is good news for UFC.