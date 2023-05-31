Current UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones recently shared his thoughts on what makes one more successful than the others.

In a post uploaded to Twitter, 'Bones' spoke about the possible qualities that prove to be the difference between athletes. Jones shared that it not only training but also passion and obsession of the sport that created great athletes and resulted in their victory.

"Ever wonder how people can go to the same gym yet have completely different results in their careers. My experience has taught me the biggest difference is passion, passion is what makes the difference between athletes. That’s what they think about when the lights aren’t bright and the cameras aren’t rolling. It’s not only the physical training, it’s about what they meditate and pray on during their free time. Victory is a result of the obsession," wrote Jon Jones.

One interesting thing about Jones' quote was that it was quite similar to saying by the Irish superstar Conor McGregor where he talked about how talent was a myth and it was hard work and succession that resulted in his mega-success.

“There's no talent here, this is hard work. This is an obsession. Talent does not exist, we are all equals as human beings. You could be anyone if you put in the time. You will reach the top, and that's that. So, I am not talented. I am obsessed.”

You can listen to the McGregor quote below:

What's next for UFC champion Jon Jones?

With his recent outing, Jon Jones recently proved that he had a strong argument in the GOAT debate. After being out of action for over three years, the 35-year-old returned to the octagon. 'Bones' made his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 and took on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight belt.

Jones ran through Gane and submitted him via a guillotine choke in the opening minutes of the fight. After his victory, the newly crowned champ called out Stipe Miocic for a showdown.

Although no official announcement has been made, it seems that Miocic might indeed be next in line for the heavyweight title.

UFC president Dana White recently stated that the promotion was planning on putting together Jones vs. Miocic for the UFC 295 card, which is expected to take place at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

