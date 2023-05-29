Is Jon Jones fighting at UFC 295? Here's Dana White's latest update

MMA fans are eagerly awaiting details of Jon Jones' next fight, following the American's dominant submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, where he captured the UFC heavyweight championship.

Following his victory, Jon Jones set his sights on facing Stipe Miocic, the most decorated UFC heavyweight champion, in his next fight. A triumph over Miocic would further solidify Jones' legacy as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and could turn out to be his last outing inside the octagon.

Rumors were also circulating that the fight is being targeted for UFC 295, which is expected to be held at Madison Square Garden in New York in November.

MMA UNCENSORED @MMAUNCENSORED1 Dana White has confirmed theUFC’s plan to put together a massive Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight title fight for UFC 295, at Madison Square Garden in November. #UFC Dana White has confirmed theUFC’s plan to put together a massive Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight title fight for UFC 295, at Madison Square Garden in November. #UFC https://t.co/pAsRgtxYmD

Amidst speculation regarding Jon Jones' next fight, UFC president Dana White provided some clarity on the matter during a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show. White stated:

"Jon Jones.... We are working on something for him later this year . Everybody knows that we are targeting MSG and possibly him and Stipe Miocic."

Catch Dana White's comments below (14:00):

The UFC traditionally makes an annual visit to the historic Madison Square Garden every November.

Jon Jones has also been dropping hints about retirement, stating that the only other fight other than the Stipe Miocic matchup that would interest him is against Francis Ngannou. However, with Ngannou signing with the PFL, a super-fight between the two is unlikely.

BONY @JonnyBones How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden? How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden?

Jon Jones next fight: Tyson Fury launches fresh attack on the UFC heavyweight champion

Tyson Fury has restated his position that he would only consider a boxing match against Jon Jones, as their ongoing war of words continues.

Earlier this year, UFC commentator Joe Rogan claimed that Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight boxing champion, would have no chance of defeating Jones, the current UFC heavyweight titleholder, in a real fight.

Fury took offense to this statement and hit back at the UFC color commentator, claiming that “no man born from a mother can beat" him. Fury later clarified that he would only agree to fight Jones in a boxing ring. 'The Gypsy King' reiterated his stance in response to comments made by UFC president Dana White, who suggested organizing a Fury vs. Jones bout in the octagon.

He wrote on Instagram:

“I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch. If you guys want to fight me, it’s got to be under boxing rules.”

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full story: Tyson Fury answers Dana White’s Jon Jones offer, insists on boxing matchFull story: mmafighting.com/2023/5/25/2373… Tyson Fury answers Dana White’s Jon Jones offer, insists on boxing matchFull story: mmafighting.com/2023/5/25/2373… https://t.co/X7d17v6vuU

