UFC fighter Terrance McKinney recently came up with an idea to settle the recent back-and-forth between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury.

The UFC heavyweight champion and 'The Gypsy King' have been engaged in a war of words recently. The back-and-forth began after Fury clapped back at UFC commentator Joe Rogan for suggesting that Jones would easily defeat the boxing heavyweight champion if they were to fight outside the boxing ring.

Terrance McKinney took to Twitter to suggest a way to settle their beef as Fury has been adamant about fighting Jones only inside the boxing ring, while the UFC heavyweight champion wants an MMA bout. While suggesting that the two should compete in the Power Slap League, 'T-Wrecks' tweeted:

"There’s only one way to settle this"

Reacting to the same, fans enjoyed a field day on Twitter. Interestingly, the majority of the fans are siding with Tyson Fury in this one. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Fury by decapitation then"

"Lmao this is fair af oddly enough"

"Tyson kinda looks like a trucker too"

"Jones would be going to sleep"

"Fury would win"

"Yoooo why has nobody else thought of that?!? F*cking brilliant"

"You tryna kill Jon. This would make sense with Francis"

"Bro don't encourage this senseless brain damage."

Dana White speaks on the possibility of Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury

UFC president Dana White recently spoke on the possibility of making a mega-fight between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury.

During an interview with BroBible, White was asked to comment on the ongoing war of words between Jones and Fury. The UFC president seemed to be open to the idea of making a fight between 'Bones' and 'The Gypsy King', but only if it's inside the UFC octagon:

"Jon Jones is the baddest dude on the planet. There's no debate. There's no denying it. You know what I mean? Yeah, there's no debate. I don't care what anybody says. Everybody can try to spin it. A lot of this stuff is clickbait. And, you know how I am. If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen. And here's my thing right now to Tyson Fury. Tyson, if you're serious, let me know. And Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury."

Catch Dana White's comments below (8:52):

