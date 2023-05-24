Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the UFC? Dana White addresses possibility of the super fight coming to fruition

UFC president Dana White has addressed the possibility of the Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury dream matchup taking place in the UFC.

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in the world. Meanwhile, UFC heavyweight titleholder and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is considered to be one of the best MMA fighters.

In his latest interview with BroBible, Dana White was asked about the ongoing war of words between Jones and Fury. Welcoming the idea of a potential fight between them in the UFC, White stated:

"Jon Jones is the baddest dude on the planet. There's no debate. There's no denying it. You know what I mean? Yeah, there's no debate. I don't care what anybody says. Everybody can try to spin it. A lot of this stuff is clickbait. And, you know how I am. If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen. And here's my thing right now to Tyson Fury. Tyson, if you're serious, let me know. And Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury."

Furthermore, he harked back to the UFC co-promoting the crossover boxing 'money fight' between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC icon Conor McGregor in 2017. He reiterated that if Fury is serious about facing Jones and is willing to fight him in the UFC, the matchup can be made. White said:

"Let's find out. Listen, we can talk all we want. Tyson can talk. Jon Jones can talk. I can talk. We can all talk. Let's do it."

Is a potential Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury fight on the horizon?

Tyson Fury recently asserted that he's the baddest man on the planet. 'The Gypsy King' proceeded to suggest that he could defeat any other combat sports heavyweight, including current UFC heavyweight champion Jones.

Jones responded by warning that he'd be the one who emerges victorious if they ever clashed. Several notable combat sports personalities weighed in on the debate. Many fight game analysts, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan, picked Jones to dominantly defeat Fury in a no-rules kind of situation.

Fury subsequently emphasized that he isn't interested in crossing over to MMA and called for 'Bones' to face him in the boxing ring instead. Similarly, Jones insinuated that he won't cross over to boxing but would gladly fight Fury in an MMA bout.

Jon Jones is expected to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic, possibly in November. On the other hand, Tyson Fury continues to express interest in facing unified heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Nevertheless, the proposed Fury-Usyk matchup has fallen apart multiple times, and it's unclear as to whom 'The Gypsy King' will fight next. Considering the aforementioned variables at play, the consensus is that a Jones-Fury dream matchup is unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

