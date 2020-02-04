Jon Jones wants to fight Stipe Miocic, feels he could defeat the reigning UFC World Heavyweight Championship

Jon Jones (Image Courtesy: MMA Junkie)

Ahead of his upcoming UFC Light Heavyweight Championship defense against Dominick Reyes, Jon Jones sat down for a one-on-one interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and during the conversation, 'Bones' spoke on a potential fight against reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones on a potential fight against Stipe Miocic, confident he could beat the latter

Jon Jones' current focus is on his upcoming fight against the undefeated Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247, however, that certainly hasn't stopped Jones from looking at the bigger picture and that being a potential clash against Stipe Miocic.

Jones, who has already beaten the likes of Daniel Cormier, Thiago Santos, and Alexander Gustaffson throughout his career, claimed that he feels he has all the tools to beat Miocic and certainly wouldn't need to tune up for a "superfight" against the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion.

“I really want to fight Stipe Miocic. I feel like I could beat him… I don’t think I would need a tune up.”@JonnyBones on the "really good chance” his next fight could be at heavyweight and going "straight for the king” (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/ZGKWIELse4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2020

What's next for Jon Jones?

As mentioned above, Jon Jones will be making his return to the Octagon on the 8th of February, 2020 and 'Bones' will headline the card, as he get set to defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Title against the undefeated Dominick Reyes.

If Jones manages to secure a win over Reyes, then a fight against Miocic wouldn't be too far away, given how the UFC would be keen on booking a superfight for 2020.