Jonathan Haggerty says transitioning from Muay Thai to kickboxing ‘not a problem’

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is more than ready to put his kickboxing skills to the test against one of the most feared strikers in combat sports, Fabricio Andrade.

As announced by the promotion, Haggerty will step inside the circle with current ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The two striking sensations will battle for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Though neither man is necessarily known for their kickboxing skills under the ONE Championship banner, both men carry with them a skill set that makes them undeniably dangerous in any combat sport.

Speaking about the highly anticipated champion vs. champion showcase, Jonathan Haggerty suggested that his kickboxing skills are on par with his impeccable skill in the art of eight limbs:

“Kickboxing’s not a problem with me. I’ve always liked kickboxing,” Haggerty said. “I’ve got more of a kickboxing style and a Muay Thai style at the same time.”

‘The General’ will go into the bout six months removed from his shocking first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Two months prior, Fabricio Andrade has his own highlight-reel finish, putting away former bantamweight champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker to win his first ONE world title in MMA.

Now, the two superstars from different sides of the world will square off in hopes of making history by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.