Jonathan Haggerty shows appreciation to his team following knockout of Nong-O

At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty added another incredible chapter to his career, one that tops all the rest. Since debuting with ONE Championship back in 2019, Haggerty has produced some iconic moments inside the Circle.

His debut finish over Joseph Lasiri, an upset win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao that saw him become the flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and back-to-back clashes with Rodtang Jitmuangnon have established Jonathan Haggerty as a very well-respected competitor.

Despite all of that, not many fans gave him a shot on April 21 when he faced former and inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O Hama.

Stepping into the venue where the former champ made his name as one of the greatest champions that the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has ever produced, Jonathan Haggerty had the odds stacked against him but that is where he shines.

With his added power by moving up a weight class, ‘The General’ dropped the champion with a piston-like right hand. He then followed up on his rocked opponent to produce another two knockdowns and left the fans in attendance stunned when he face-planted one of the greatest to ever do it.

In an Instagram post following his victory over Nong-O Hama, Jonathan Haggerty celebrated his achievement whilst giving a few shout-outs to people who deserve credit for the part they have played in his story:

“Undisputed @onechampionship bantamweight world champion 🤴🏼✅

$100,000 dollars bonus baby let’s goo💰

Thank you to the whole team @onechampionship & @yodchatri

With out this man none of this would be possible! Thank you @knowles.christianstrikingcoach what you do for your fighters is unmatched & I appreciate you a lot ❤️”

