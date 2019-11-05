Jorge Masvidal: 4 UFC fighters who could challenge the BMF Champion next

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

At UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal's fight against Nate Diaz ended in controversy, with the decision being made to stop the fight due to doctor's stoppage. Before the fight could be stopped, the 'Gamebred' fighter had already made an impact by doing quite a bit of damage on Nate Diaz. If one thing was clear, it was that although Diaz kept on coming the only way he can, Masvidal was ready to do more damage unless the fight was stopped.

With that being said, the current BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal came out of the fight more confident than ever, after one of the best years of his MMA career.

Dana White has said that they are not interested in a rematch against Nate Diaz.

Now, moving on from his fight, Masvidal has a lot to look forward to. Although he will not be fighting again this year, he will certainly be looking to emulate his performances this year in 2020. With several opponents for himself already in mind, there are several fighters who could be the next person to face him.

Here are 4 UFC fighters who could be next for the BMF Champion. Please note, that although Diaz is interested in a rematch, that fight will not be included on this list.

#4 Colby Covington

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

Colby Covington is known for being a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Often speaking badly about people, Masvidal and Covington were good friends, at least until this year.

The two American Top Team members had their camaraderie seemingly disappear earlier this year as soon as Masvidal became popular. This might actually have more to do with Covington, who was the person who started to bad-mouth his 'friend' when Masvidal gained popularity.

Now, Colby Covington is set for a fight against Kamaru Usman, a fight that has long been touted for being big due to the real-life heat between Covington and Usman.

Following the fight at UFC 245, no matter what the result, Masvidal will have the opportunity to settle his rivalry if he chooses to face Colby Covington next. Either way, at least their rivalry will be settled.

